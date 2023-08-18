Is Gadar 3 on cards? 

After 22 years of gap, Sunny Deol brought the sequel to his blockbuster 2001 released film, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The film retains the original starcast and won over the hearts of millions
Gadar 2
Image: Zee Studios' Instagram
The film not only establishes Sunny Deol as the OG action superstar but also made his blockbuster comeback at the box office after a long gap
Sunny Deol's Comeback
Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram
Gadar 2 is a running riot at the box office. The film has collected Rs 228 crores in its 5 days extended weekend. Noting down the fast-paced advance bookings, it is speculated to enter the 500 crore club in the long run
Box Office
Image: Zee Studios' Instagram
Sunny Deol becomes the first Bollywood actor aged 60 plus to give a 100 crore film with Gadar 2
Record Alert
Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram
Towards the end credits of Gadar 2, the film shows a text, 'To be continued' written on the famous 'Taj Mahal statue' that Shakeena gifts Tara Singh in the first instalment
Hint For Gadar 3
Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram
Talking about the same, Director Anil Sharma said, "You'll have to wait for that. Intezar ka fal meetha hota hai, just like this one. Some thoughts have come to me and Shaktimaan Ji's (writer of Gadar 2) minds. So just wait, everything will happen"
Is Gadar 3 Happening?
Image: Anil Sharma's Instagram
Utkarsh Sharma joked about Gadar 3 and said, "20 saal lag gaye iss kahani ko. Toh Gadar 3 main pata chale ki Jeete ke bhi bacche ho jaye, and dada, beta and pote, sab mil ke action karte hue dikhe (Utkarsh laughed)"
Utkarsh Sharma's Joke On Gadar 3
Image: Utkarsh Sharma's Instagram
While the first part was set during the Indo-Pak partition, Gadar 2 takes a leap of 17 years. The third installment is likely to take another leap in the storyline but it will be a continuation of the second part
Will Story Continue In Next Part?
Image: Zee Studios' Instagram
Before Gadar 3, Anil Sharma is reportedly directing a family drama starring Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead. He also has Apne 2 in the pipeline to direct
Anil Sharma's Next
Image: Anil Sharma's Next Instagram
Sunny Deol will next be seen doing action with his 80s gang in a film titled, Baap. The mass action film is produced by Ahmed Khan