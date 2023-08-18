Heading 3

Is Gadar 3 on cards? 

After 22 years of gap, Sunny Deol brought the sequel to his blockbuster 2001 released film, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The film retains the original starcast and won over the hearts of millions

Gadar 2

Image: Zee Studios' Instagram

The film not only establishes Sunny Deol as the OG action superstar but also made his blockbuster comeback at the box office after a long gap

Sunny Deol's Comeback

Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram

Gadar 2 is a running riot at the box office. The film has collected Rs 228 crores in its 5 days extended weekend. Noting down the fast-paced advance bookings, it is speculated to enter the 500 crore club in the long run

 Box Office

Image: Zee Studios' Instagram

Sunny Deol becomes the first Bollywood actor aged 60 plus to give a 100 crore film with Gadar 2

Record Alert

Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram

Towards the end credits of Gadar 2, the film shows a text, 'To be continued' written on the famous 'Taj Mahal statue' that Shakeena gifts Tara Singh in the first instalment

Hint For Gadar 3 

Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram

Talking about the same, Director Anil Sharma said, "You'll have to wait for that. Intezar ka fal meetha hota hai, just like this one. Some thoughts have come to me and Shaktimaan Ji's (writer of Gadar 2) minds. So just wait, everything will happen"

Is Gadar 3 Happening? 

Image: Anil Sharma's Instagram

Utkarsh Sharma joked about Gadar 3 and said, "20 saal lag gaye iss kahani ko. Toh Gadar 3 main pata chale ki Jeete ke bhi bacche ho jaye, and dada, beta and pote, sab mil ke action karte hue dikhe (Utkarsh laughed)"

Utkarsh Sharma's Joke On Gadar 3

Image: Utkarsh Sharma's Instagram

While the first part was set during the Indo-Pak partition, Gadar 2 takes a leap of 17 years. The third installment is likely to take another leap in the storyline but it will be a continuation of the second part

Will Story Continue In Next Part?

Image: Zee Studios' Instagram

Before Gadar 3, Anil Sharma is reportedly directing a family drama starring Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead. He also has Apne 2 in the pipeline to direct

 Anil Sharma's Next

Image: Anil Sharma's Next  Instagram

Sunny Deol will next be seen doing action with his 80s gang in a film titled, Baap. The mass action film is produced by Ahmed Khan

 Sunny Deol's Next

Image: Shaira Ahmed Khan's Instagram

