Heading 3

Mohit K. Dixit

Entertainment

August 31, 2023

Is it Aamir VS Akshay on Christmas 2024?

Aamir Khan is popular for strong scripts and content driven entertainment in his films. The actor is ruling the industry for last 3 decades

 Aamir Khan 

Image: IMDb 

The box office failure of Laal Singh Chaddha compelled him to take an acting break. Although, he kept on working as a producer and lined up a good slate of releases

Acting Break 

Image: Aamir Khan Productions' Instagram

Recently, the actor has announced his comeback. Reportedly, he would be collaborating with Rajkumar Santoshi after 30 years for a big scale entertainer 

 Comeback

Image: Taran Adarsh' Instagram

The film is currently at the pre-production stage and set to roll on floors in January 2024. The untitled film is officially scheduled for a Christmas 2024 release

 Release Date

Image: IMDb 

Although, Aamir Khan is making his comeback but his return is set to face clash with Akshay Kumar's comedy caper, Welcome 3 

Clash

Image: Akshay Kumar's Instagram 

The film is officially titled Welcome to the Jungle. It includes an ensemble starcast of popular names. The film is officially confirmed to release on Christmas 2024

 Welcome 3

Image: Akshay Kumar's Instagram 

Previously, Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan clashed at the box office in 2021 with Raksha Bandhan and Laal Singh Chaddha respectively. However, both of them flopped at the box office 

Akshay Kumar VS Aamir Khan

Image: Aamir Khan Productions' Instagram 

Moreover, Salman Khan is also targeting the same release date for his big budget action film after Tiger 3. However, the actor is yet to announce the same officially

Salman Khan Entry?

Image: Salman Khan's Instagram 

If reports turns out to be true, then it would be a three-way clash at the box office between Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar

Three Way Clash

Image: Salman Khan's Instagram 

Megastar Salman Khan is probably the only actor who holds a big record of not facing any clash with other films after 2009

A Record For Salman Khan

Image: Salman Khan's Instagram

Pinkvilla

Source

Image: IMDb

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here