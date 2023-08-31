Heading 3
Mohit K. Dixit
Entertainment
August 31, 2023
Is it Aamir VS Akshay on Christmas 2024?
Aamir Khan is popular for strong scripts and content driven entertainment in his films. The actor is ruling the industry for last 3 decades
Aamir Khan
Image: IMDb
The box office failure of Laal Singh Chaddha compelled him to take an acting break. Although, he kept on working as a producer and lined up a good slate of releases
Acting Break
Image: Aamir Khan Productions' Instagram
Recently, the actor has announced his comeback. Reportedly, he would be collaborating with Rajkumar Santoshi after 30 years for a big scale entertainer
Comeback
Image: Taran Adarsh' Instagram
The film is currently at the pre-production stage and set to roll on floors in January 2024. The untitled film is officially scheduled for a Christmas 2024 release
Release Date
Image: IMDb
Although, Aamir Khan is making his comeback but his return is set to face clash with Akshay Kumar's comedy caper, Welcome 3
Clash
Image: Akshay Kumar's Instagram
The film is officially titled Welcome to the Jungle. It includes an ensemble starcast of popular names. The film is officially confirmed to release on Christmas 2024
Welcome 3
Image: Akshay Kumar's Instagram
Previously, Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan clashed at the box office in 2021 with Raksha Bandhan and Laal Singh Chaddha respectively. However, both of them flopped at the box office
Akshay Kumar VS Aamir Khan
Image: Aamir Khan Productions' Instagram
Moreover, Salman Khan is also targeting the same release date for his big budget action film after Tiger 3. However, the actor is yet to announce the same officially
Salman Khan Entry?
Image: Salman Khan's Instagram
If reports turns out to be true, then it would be a three-way clash at the box office between Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar
Three Way Clash
Image: Salman Khan's Instagram
Megastar Salman Khan is probably the only actor who holds a big record of not facing any clash with other films after 2009
A Record For Salman Khan
Image: Salman Khan's Instagram
