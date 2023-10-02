Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
02 OCTOBER, 2023
Is KGF Chapter 3 on cards?
Popular as Rocking Star, the Pan-India Superstar Yash has reckoned himself as one of the most sought-after actors these days
Yash
The actor hailed from the Kannada industry created havoc at the box office with his KGF series consisting of two parts- KGF Chapter 1 and KGF Chapter 2
KGF Series
After a lot of speculations, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned something very exciting for the fans of Rocky Bhai and the KGF series
Exclusive
Yes, KGF Chapter 3 is very much in development. Reportedly, director Prashanth Neel is planning for a year-end surprise for all the KGF fans
KGF 3 on cards?
According to the reports, Prashanth Neel is in the mood to begin KGF Chapter 3 soon after finishing Salaar and Salaar sequel. This means NTR's film with Prashanth has been delayed a bit
NTR's film delayed?
Shooting
The makers are currently eyeing to take the third installment on floors by October 2024
Is it a Prequel?
Reportedly, KGF Chapter 3 will be a prequel to KGF 2 which shows us Rocky Bhai’s exploits in the USA and 16 other countries as per CIA files between 1978 and 1981
Release Date
The makers are eyeing to release KGF Chapter 3 in 2025
Presently, Prashanth Neel is working on the post-production of Salaar. The film is releasing on 22 December 2023, in a clash with Dunki
Prashanth Neel's Next?
A large chunk of the Salaar sequel has already been shot with Prabhas and the team. The makers are trying to wrap up the complete shooting by mid-2024
Salaar Part 2
