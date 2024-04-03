Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
APRIL 03, 2024
Is Kiara Advani roped in Yash’s TOXIC?
Kiara Advani is making headlines for all the right reasons. The actress who recently won Pinkvilla Best actor (female) award for Satyaprem Ki Katha is gearing up for a strong lineup
Pinkvilla exclusively learnt that Kiara Advani is all set to join the stellar starcast of Yash's next biggie, Toxic
The movie is touted to be a gangster drama that rides on a huge production scale and intriguing story
Toxic is reportedly having three female leads. Two of which seems confirmed now, the casting for the third is still underway
As we reported earlier, Kareena Kapoor Khan was the first one to join the cast while Kiara Advani is the newest addition
For the third female lead, Shruti Haasan and Sai Pallavi's names are rumored to be in consideration. Let's see who gets finalized in the end!
Malayalam filmmaker Geetu Mohandas is helming the movie. She is known for Moothoon and Liar's dice
Toxic is produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations
The film is slated for theatrical release on April 10, 2025
Kiara Advani is next playing the female lead in Don 3 while Yash is set to play Raavan in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana
