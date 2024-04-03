Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

APRIL 03, 2024

Is Kiara Advani roped in Yash’s TOXIC? 


Kiara Advani is making headlines for all the right reasons. The actress who recently won Pinkvilla Best actor (female) award for Satyaprem Ki Katha is gearing up for a strong lineup 

Image: Kiara Advani's Instagram

Kiara Advani

Pinkvilla exclusively learnt that Kiara Advani is all set to join the stellar starcast of Yash's next biggie, Toxic 

Image: Kiara Advani's Instagram

Reports

The movie is touted to be a gangster drama that rides on a huge production scale and intriguing story 

Video: Yash's Instagram

Toxic

Toxic is reportedly having three female leads. Two of which seems confirmed now, the casting for the third is still underway 

Three Female Leads

Image: Yash's Instagram

As we reported earlier, Kareena Kapoor Khan was the first one to join the cast while Kiara Advani is the newest addition 

Kareena & Kiara

Image: Kareena kapoor & Kiara Advani's Instagram

For the third female lead, Shruti Haasan and Sai Pallavi's names are rumored to be in consideration. Let's see who gets finalized in the end! 

Third Female Lead?

Images: Shruti Haasan and Sai Pallavi's Instagram

Malayalam filmmaker Geetu Mohandas is helming the movie. She is known for Moothoon and Liar's dice 

Director

Image: Geetu Mohandas' Instagram

Toxic is produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations

Production Banner

Image: Yash's Instagram

Release Date

Image: Yash's Instagram

The film is slated for theatrical release on April 10, 2025

Image: Yash's Instagram

Kiara Advani is next playing the female lead in Don 3 while Yash is set to play Raavan in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana 

Work Front

