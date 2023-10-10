Is Mamta Kulkarni coming to Bigg Boss 17?

Bigg Boss 17 is all set to hit the TV screens very soon. Like every year, a list of approached and probable contestants is released while a few from the list are seen on the show, others are mere rumors
Bigg Boss 17
Image: Salman Khan's Instagram
Sources close to the show have revealed that Mamta Kulkarni has been approached to participate in Bigg Boss 17
Reports
Image: IMDb
The source said, "Kulkarni looks interested in signing the show as her comeback in the entertainment world"
Comeback
Image: IMDb
Mamta Kulkarni was a renowned name during the 90's era of Bollywood. The actress was quite bold for that era and has many hit movies in her kitty. She was also a part of Salman Khan's popular movie Karan Arjun
Mamta Kulkarni
Image: IMDb
Mamta Kulkarni is known for her stellar performances in movies like Chhupa Rustam, China Gate, Kabhie Tum Kabhie Hum, Aashiq Aawara, and Sabse Bada Khiladi among various others
Filmography
Image: IMDb
Mamta Kulkarni has a controversial life. The actress has been linked to Gangster Vicky Goswami and accused of being a part of a Rs. 2000 crores International drug racket
Controversial
Image: IMDb Image: IMDb
As per promos, the show is pitched as a game that would revolve around Dil, Dimag, and Dum. It is also said that this year, Bigg Boss will have different rules for different contestants
The Promo
Video: Jio Cinema's Instagram
Salman Khan will be back as the ultimate Host of the show
Image: Salman Khan's Instagram
The Host
Bigg Boss 17's probable contestant list includes celebrities like Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Karan Sehmbi, Ankita Lokande, and Vicky Jain among others
Video: Colors TV's Instagram
Other Contestants
Bigg Boss 17 will premiere on Colors TV from Monday to Friday at 10 PM and at 9 PM on Saturday and Sunday
Video: Colors TV's Instagram
Show Timings
The show will be launched on October 15. Apart from Colors TV, it will also stream on Jio Cinema's App