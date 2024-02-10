Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
FEBRUARY 10, 2024
Is Mrunal Thakur doing Bhansali's next?
Mrunal is gaining huge acclaim for her portrayals in romantic movies released in recent years
Mrunal Thakur
Image: Mrunal Thakur's IG
She has starred in multiple romantic movies including Sita Ramam, Hi Nanna and Jersey
Image: Mrunal Thakur's IG
Romantic Space
As per reports, the actress is set to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next production
Image: Mrunal Thakur's IG
Bhansali Productions
It is a contemporary, pure romantic drama with soulful music. The movie's title is yet to be announced
Untitled Romantic Movie
Image: Mrunal Thakur's IG
Gully Boy famed Siddhant Chaturvedi will reportedly play the male lead
Male Lead
Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi's IG
Both Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur will portray musicians
Musical Love Story
Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi & Mrunal Thakur’s IG
Ravi Udyawar of Mom fame will direct while Sanjay Leela Bhansali produces
Director
Image: Ravi Udyawar's Instagram
Shooting of this majestic love story begins once Mrunal wraps her Tamil film with Sivakarthikeyan
Shooting
Image: Mrunal Thakur's IG
Mrunal Thakur next stars in Family Star's release while Siddhant Chaturvedi shoots a Dharma love story with Triptii Dimri
Work Front
Image: Mrunal Thakur's IG
SLB’s Work Front
Image: Bhansali Productions’ Instagram
The filmmaker gears up for Heeramandi's digital release and directs Love And War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, out December 25, 2025
