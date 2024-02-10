Heading 3

FEBRUARY 10, 2024

Is Mrunal Thakur doing Bhansali's next?

Mrunal is gaining huge acclaim for her portrayals in romantic movies released in recent years

She has starred in multiple romantic movies including Sita Ramam, Hi Nanna and Jersey

As per reports, the actress is set to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next production

It is a contemporary, pure romantic drama with soulful music. The movie's title is yet to be announced

Gully Boy famed Siddhant Chaturvedi will reportedly play the male lead

Both Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur will portray musicians

Ravi Udyawar of Mom fame will direct while Sanjay Leela Bhansali produces

Shooting of this majestic love story begins once Mrunal wraps her Tamil film with Sivakarthikeyan

Mrunal Thakur next stars in Family Star's release while Siddhant Chaturvedi shoots a Dharma love story with Triptii Dimri

The filmmaker gears up for Heeramandi's digital release and directs Love And War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, out December 25, 2025

