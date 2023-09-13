Is Prabhas playing Lord Shiva in Kannappa?

Prabhas is a popular Pan-India star who enjoys a strong fan base and is widely known for his performance in the Bahubali film franchise
Prabhas
Image: IMDb
Recently, the actor played the character of Lord Rama in Adipurush. However, the film didn't work well and disappointed the fans big time
Lord Rama
Image: Prabhas' Instagram
However, the makers of an upcoming period film, Kannappa, have reportedly picked the actor for a cameo appearance
Image: IMDb
Cameo appearance
Kannappa is an Indian epic tale inspired from the mythological story of great Shiva devotee, Bhakta Kannappa. The film is officially launched and it will go on floors soon
Kannappa
Image: Vishnu Manchu's Instagram
Is Prabhas playing Lord Shiva?
Image: IMDb
Prabhas is rumored to be playing the role of Lord Shiva in the film. The lead actor, Vishnu Manchu, retweeted a Tamil journalist's tweet about the same and wrote, "Har Har Mahadev"
Kannappa Starcast
Image: Vishnu Manchu's Instagram
The period film, Kannappa, stars Vishnu Manchu as the main lead while Nupur Sanon is cast opposite to him
The Makers
Video: 24 Frames Factory's Twitter
Mukesh Kumar Singh of Mahabharata fame will direct this dream project while it will be produced by the seasoned veteran of the industry, Mohan Babu, who also happens to be Vishnu's father
The film is touted to be a game changer in the acting career of Vishnu Manchu. It will be shot on a heavy budget with a good production value
Game Changer
Image: 24 Frames Factory's Twitter
Moreover, Prabhas' character from Kalki 2898 AD is rumored to be inspired from Lord Vishnu. If this turns out to be true, then, it will only be Prabhas in the league of mainstream actors so far to have played three demigods in a span of just two years
Prabhas' Kalki
Image: Vyjayanthi Movies' Instagram
Prabhas is gearing up for the release of Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire. The makers are currently working on its post-production. An announcement about its release date is expected soon