Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

september 13, 2023

Is Prabhas playing Lord Shiva in Kannappa?

Prabhas is a popular Pan-India star who enjoys a strong fan base and is widely known for his performance in the Bahubali film franchise

Prabhas

Image: IMDb 

Recently, the actor played the character of Lord Rama in Adipurush. However, the film didn't work well and disappointed the fans big time

Lord Rama 

Image: Prabhas' Instagram

However, the makers of an upcoming period film, Kannappa, have reportedly picked the actor for a cameo appearance

Image: IMDb 

Cameo appearance

Kannappa is an Indian epic tale inspired from the mythological story of great Shiva devotee, Bhakta Kannappa. The film is officially launched and it will go on floors soon

Kannappa

Image: Vishnu Manchu's Instagram 

Is Prabhas playing Lord Shiva?

Image: IMDb 

Prabhas is rumored to be playing the role of Lord Shiva in the film. The lead actor, Vishnu Manchu, retweeted a Tamil journalist's tweet about the same and wrote, "Har Har Mahadev"

Kannappa Starcast

Image: Vishnu Manchu's Instagram

The period film, Kannappa, stars Vishnu Manchu as the main lead while Nupur Sanon is cast opposite to him

The Makers

Video: 24 Frames Factory's Twitter

Mukesh Kumar Singh of Mahabharata fame will direct this dream project while it will be produced by the seasoned veteran of the industry, Mohan Babu, who also happens to be Vishnu's father

The film is touted to be a game changer in the acting career of Vishnu Manchu. It will be shot on a heavy budget with a good production value

Game Changer

Image: 24 Frames Factory's Twitter

Moreover, Prabhas' character from Kalki 2898 AD is rumored to be inspired from Lord Vishnu. If this turns out to be true, then, it will only be Prabhas in the league of mainstream actors so far to have played three demigods in a span of just two years

Prabhas' Kalki 

Image: Vyjayanthi Movies' Instagram

Prabhas is gearing up for the release of Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire. The makers are currently working on its post-production. An announcement about its release date is expected soon

Prabhas' Next

Image: Salaar The Saga's Instagram 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here