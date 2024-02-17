Heading 3
Is Ranveer Singh Locked in Shaktimaan?
Known for his powerful performances, Ranveer Singh is making headlines all for positive reasons
The actor was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani which was received well by the audience
The energy powerhouse is presently busy in shooting for Singham Again along with Ajay Devgn and team
In the meantime, the actor is finalized to play the lead character of Indian Superhero, Shaktimaan in a trilogy action adventure film franchise
Shaktimaan is an iconic Indian TV show that aired during 1997 to 2005 on DD National. Mukesh Khanna had played the Superhero and won immense popularity among the audience
And now, Sony Pictures and Nadiadwala Grandson are coming together to bring the three-part movie adaptation of Shaktimaan with Ranveer Singh heading the cast
Basil Joseph is signed to direct the movie. He is best known for helming Minnal Murali
The movie is presently in the writing stage. Basil is working on the script with Minnal Murali writers Arun Anirudhan and Justin Mathew along with TVF's Gullak writer Durgesh Singh
The Shaktimaan trilogy will be made on a heavy budget as it will be high on VFX and CGI. Speculations are rife that first part will be made on a huge budget of 300 Crores
The filming of Shaktimaan is expected to begin by the second half of 2025. The makers might target a festive release date in 2026
