Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

FEBRUARY 22, 2024

Is Salman Khan reviving Sher Khan? 

Post Tiger 3, Salman Khan hasn’t announced any film yet. And now, the actor is speculated to revive Sher Khan 

Salman Khan 

Image: Salman Khan’s Instagram

Titled Sher Khan, it is a jungle adventure action thriller film planned by Sohail Khan 

Image: Salman Khan’s Instagram

Sher Khan 

It is a long-delayed project as Sher Khan was announced back in 2012 with Salman Khan in lead 

Image: Salman Khan’s Instagram

Long Delay 

The ambitious project of Sohail Khan seems to be now coming back on track as the actor-director has revealed some exciting things 

Sohail Khan 

Image: Salman Khan’s Instagram

In a recent media interaction, Sohail Khan confirmed that he is reviving Sher Khan with Salman Khan and he plans to take the movie on floors by 2025 

What We Knew? 

Image: Salman Khan’s Instagram

Sohail Revealed that the movie got delayed because of the lack of VFX quality in India. He also mentioned that Marvel movies makes him feel that his script of Sher Khan is outdated 

Why was Sher Khan Delayed? 

Image: Salman Khan’s Instagram

Official announcement on Sher Khan is awaited. Salman Khan has also not spoken on the same yet 

Official Announcement 

Image: Salman Khan’s Instagram

Fans have mixed feelings about Sher Khan. Some of them want it to happen while many consider it a bad move for Salman's career to work with Sohail Khan 

 Fans Reaction 

Image: Salman Khan’s Instagram

Salman Khan will likely start shooting AR Murugadoss’s next action drama in Summer 2024. It is eyeing Eid 2025 release 

Other than Sher Khan

Image: Salman Khan’s Instagram

The Bull 

Image: Salman Khan’s Instagram

Also, the actor will team up with Karan Johar for a big action spectacle The Bull and director is Vishnuvardhan 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here