Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
FEBRUARY 22, 2024
Is Salman Khan reviving Sher Khan?
Post Tiger 3, Salman Khan hasn’t announced any film yet. And now, the actor is speculated to revive Sher Khan
Salman Khan
Image: Salman Khan’s Instagram
Titled Sher Khan, it is a jungle adventure action thriller film planned by Sohail Khan
Sher Khan
It is a long-delayed project as Sher Khan was announced back in 2012 with Salman Khan in lead
Long Delay
The ambitious project of Sohail Khan seems to be now coming back on track as the actor-director has revealed some exciting things
Sohail Khan
In a recent media interaction, Sohail Khan confirmed that he is reviving Sher Khan with Salman Khan and he plans to take the movie on floors by 2025
What We Knew?
Sohail Revealed that the movie got delayed because of the lack of VFX quality in India. He also mentioned that Marvel movies makes him feel that his script of Sher Khan is outdated
Why was Sher Khan Delayed?
Official announcement on Sher Khan is awaited. Salman Khan has also not spoken on the same yet
Official Announcement
Fans have mixed feelings about Sher Khan. Some of them want it to happen while many consider it a bad move for Salman's career to work with Sohail Khan
Fans Reaction
Salman Khan will likely start shooting AR Murugadoss’s next action drama in Summer 2024. It is eyeing Eid 2025 release
Other than Sher Khan
The Bull
Also, the actor will team up with Karan Johar for a big action spectacle The Bull and director is Vishnuvardhan
