JUNE 19, 2024

Is Salman Khan teaming up with Atlee? 


Megastar Salman Khan is leaving no stone unturned in setting a strong lineup of movies

Salman Khan 

 Image: Salman Khan's Instagram 

The actor has already started the shoot of his upcoming movie, Sikandar 

 Image: Salman Khan's Instagram 

Sikandar Shoot 

Meanwhile, social media is abuzz with reports of Salman Khan collaborating with a Top South Director 

 Exciting Update 

 Image: Salman Khan's Instagram 

Reportedly, Salman Khan is in talks with Jawan director Atlee Kumar for a possible collaboration 

 Salman × Atlee 

Image: Salman Khan and Atlee Kumar's Instagram 

It is touted to be a big-budget mass-action drama and it could be Salman Khan’s immediate next after Sikandar 

Mass-Action Drama 

 Image: Salman Khan's Instagram 

Reports say Atlee has narrated a fresh idea to Salman Khan after his talks with Allu Arjun fell flat. The Bollywood Megastar liked the idea and has given his nod 

Fresh Idea 

 Image: Salman Khan's Instagram 

Atlee Kumar is now locking the final script. He will give the narration to Salman Khan once it is finalized 

 Final Script

Image: Atlee Kumar's Instagram 

Sun Pictures, known for movies like Jailer and Thalaivar 171, is backing this prestigious project 

The Production Banner 

Image: Atlee Kumar's Instagram 

 Announcement

 Image: Salman Khan's Instagram 

The project is presently in its initial stage. The official announcement will be made once everything falls into place as per plans 

 Salman Khan’s Work Front 

 Image: Salman Khan's Instagram 

Salman is now shooting for Sikandar. Besides, Atlee’s speculated movie, he also has an action thriller with Vishnu Vardhan

