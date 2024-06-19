Heading 3
Is Salman Khan teaming up with Atlee?
Megastar Salman Khan is leaving no stone unturned in setting a strong lineup of movies
The actor has already started the shoot of his upcoming movie, Sikandar
Meanwhile, social media is abuzz with reports of Salman Khan collaborating with a Top South Director
Reportedly, Salman Khan is in talks with Jawan director Atlee Kumar for a possible collaboration
It is touted to be a big-budget mass-action drama and it could be Salman Khan’s immediate next after Sikandar
Reports say Atlee has narrated a fresh idea to Salman Khan after his talks with Allu Arjun fell flat. The Bollywood Megastar liked the idea and has given his nod
Atlee Kumar is now locking the final script. He will give the narration to Salman Khan once it is finalized
Sun Pictures, known for movies like Jailer and Thalaivar 171, is backing this prestigious project
The project is presently in its initial stage. The official announcement will be made once everything falls into place as per plans
Salman is now shooting for Sikandar. Besides, Atlee’s speculated movie, he also has an action thriller with Vishnu Vardhan
