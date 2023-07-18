Heading 3

JULY 18, 2023

Is Sanjeeda Shaikh dating her co-star?

Sanjeeda made her television debut with the show Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Ka 

Debut

The diva has risen to fame with her solid performance in Star Plus’ Ek Hasina Thi 

Fame

The Ishq Ka Rang Safed protagonist got married to Aamir Ali in 2012 after several years of dating 

Marriage 

The couple has won Nach Baliye 3 and they were a part of Sony TV’s Power Couple 

Shows 

Divorce 

In 2021, Sanjeeda and Aamir parted ways owing to difference in opinion 

Daughter 

Sanjeeda and Aamir have an adorable daughter named Ayra. The Love Ka Hai Intezaar protagonist won the custody of her daughter 

The Gehraiyaan fame grabbed the attention of her fans with a new development in her love life 

Limelight 

It is rumored that Sanjeeda Shaikh is dating her Taish co-star Harshvardhan Rane 

Rumors 

The Beginning 

The rumors started when both the stars posted a similar picture from a vacation in Gir Forest 

There is no official statement from either of the Taish actors. But the fans are excited to know what’s brewing 

Official 

