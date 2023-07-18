Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Entertainment
JULY 18, 2023
Is Sanjeeda Shaikh dating her co-star?
Sanjeeda made her television debut with the show Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Ka
Debut
Image: Sanjeeda Shaikh’s Instagram
The diva has risen to fame with her solid performance in Star Plus’ Ek Hasina Thi
Image: Sanjeeda Shaikh’s Instagram
Fame
The Ishq Ka Rang Safed protagonist got married to Aamir Ali in 2012 after several years of dating
Marriage
Image: Sanjeeda Shaikh’s Instagram
The couple has won Nach Baliye 3 and they were a part of Sony TV’s Power Couple
Shows
Image: Sanjeeda Shaikh’s Instagram
Divorce
Image: Sanjeeda Shaikh’s Instagram
In 2021, Sanjeeda and Aamir parted ways owing to difference in opinion
Image: Sanjeeda Shaikh’s Instagram
Daughter
Sanjeeda and Aamir have an adorable daughter named Ayra. The Love Ka Hai Intezaar protagonist won the custody of her daughter
The Gehraiyaan fame grabbed the attention of her fans with a new development in her love life
Limelight
Image: Sanjeeda Shaikh’s Instagram
It is rumored that Sanjeeda Shaikh is dating her Taish co-star Harshvardhan Rane
Rumors
Image: Sanjeeda Shaikh’s Instagram
The Beginning
Image: Sanjeeda Shaikh’s Instagram
The rumors started when both the stars posted a similar picture from a vacation in Gir Forest
Image: Sanjeeda Shaikh’s Instagram
There is no official statement from either of the Taish actors. But the fans are excited to know what’s brewing
Official
