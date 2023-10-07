Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
07 OCTOBER, 2023
Is Son Of Sardaar 2 on the cards?
Ajay Devgn is on a roll with as many as 7 movies lined up for release in the coming 12 months
Ajay Devgn
Image: Ajay Devgn's Instagram
His last release was Bholaa, the Hindi remake of Kaithi. It did a decent business at the box office
Last Release
Image: Ajay Devgn's Instagram
Further, the actor will be seen in Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha in the direction of Neeraj Pandey. It also stars Tabu and Jimmy Shergill
Immediate Next
Image: IMDb
And now there’s one more exciting addition to his already illustrious lineup
New Project
Image: Ajay Devgn's Instagram
Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Ajay Devgn’s Son of Sardaar is getting a sequel. After years of speculation, the sequel to the 2012 action comedy is finally set to happen next year
Son Of Sardaar 2
Image: IMDb
Ajay and his team have finally zeroed in on the plot apt for the sequel and will soon officially announce the project. It will be a complete new story with a fresh star cast
Fresh Story
Image: IMDb
Son of Sardaar 2 is currently in the scripting stage and is expected to go on floors around May 2024. The sequel is anticipated to feature a big ensemble cast and will be mounted on a much bigger scale than the first part
Shooting
Image: IMDb
Ajay will move on to SOS 2 after wrapping up Raj Kumar Gupta's Raid 2
Image: Ajay Devgn's Instagram
After Raid 2
Ajay is currently shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again and has lined up three sequel movies for the next two year, including Raid 2, De De Pyaar De 2, and Golmaal 5
Image: Ajay Devgn's Instagram
Other Sequels
Reportedly, Singham Again is clashing with Pushpa 2 at the box office on Aug 15, 2024
Image: Ajay Devgn's Instagram
Clash
