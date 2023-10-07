Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

07 OCTOBER, 2023

Is Son Of Sardaar 2 on the cards? 

Ajay Devgn is on a roll with as many as 7 movies lined up for release in the coming 12 months 

Ajay Devgn

Image: Ajay Devgn's Instagram

His last release was Bholaa, the Hindi remake of Kaithi. It did a decent business at the box office

Last Release

Image: Ajay Devgn's Instagram

Further, the actor will be seen in Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha in the direction of Neeraj Pandey. It also stars Tabu and Jimmy Shergill

Immediate Next

Image: IMDb

And now there’s one more exciting addition to his already illustrious lineup

New Project

Image: Ajay Devgn's Instagram

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Ajay Devgn’s Son of Sardaar is getting a sequel. After years of speculation, the sequel to the 2012 action comedy is finally set to happen next year

Son Of Sardaar 2

Image: IMDb

Ajay and his team have finally zeroed in on the plot apt for the sequel and will soon officially announce the project. It will be a complete new story with a fresh star cast

Fresh Story

Image: IMDb

Son of Sardaar 2 is currently in the scripting stage and is expected to go on floors around May 2024. The sequel is anticipated to feature a big ensemble cast and will be mounted on a much bigger scale than the first part 

Shooting

Image: IMDb

Ajay will move on to SOS 2 after wrapping up Raj Kumar Gupta's Raid 2

Image: Ajay Devgn's Instagram

After Raid 2

Ajay is currently shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again and has lined up three sequel movies for the next two year, including Raid 2, De De Pyaar De 2, and Golmaal 5 

Image: Ajay Devgn's Instagram

Other Sequels

Reportedly, Singham Again is clashing with Pushpa 2 at the box office on Aug 15, 2024

Image: Ajay Devgn's Instagram

Clash

