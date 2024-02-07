Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
February 07, 2024
Is SRK doing a Cameo In Yash’s TOXIC?
After a blockbuster year, Shah Rukh Khan is on the lookout for his upcoming slate of releases
Shah Rukh Khan
Image: SRK's IG
The actor is in talks with many prolific filmmakers to collaborate on his next
Image: SRK's IG
Reports
In the meantime, there has been inside chatter that SRK has been approached by KGF actor Yash to collaborate
Image: SRK's IG
Strong Buzz
According to the buzz, Yash and Geethu Mohandas have offered Shah Rukh Khan a cameo role in their upcoming movie, TOXIC
Cameo
Image: Pooja Dadlani and Yash’s IG
It is said to be an author-back cameo role for which a whole plot will be given in the movie
Author-Back Role
Image: SRK's IG
Titled TOXIC, it is a gangster drama that marks the return of Yash to movies after the monstrous success of KGF Chapter 2
TOXIC
Video: Yash’ Instagram
Earlier, Yash and SRK faced each other in a clash at the box office with KGF Chapter 1 and Zero respectively
2018 Clash
Image: IMDB and Yash's IG
Female Lead
Image: Kareena Kapoor's IG
Reportedly, Kareena Kapoor Khan will play the leading lady in Yash starrer gangster drama
Shah Rukh had earlier rejected the offer of Lokesh Kanagaraj doing a cameo in Rajinikanth’s Thalaivar 171. It will be interesting to see whether or not the actor decides to team up with Yash
Will SRK accept?
Image: SRK's IG
TOXIC Release Date
Image: KVN Production's IG
The Geethu Mohandas directorial will release on April 10th, 2025
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.