Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

February 07, 2024

Is SRK doing a Cameo In Yash’s TOXIC?

After a blockbuster year, Shah Rukh Khan is on the lookout for his upcoming slate of releases 

Shah Rukh Khan

Image: SRK's IG

The actor is in talks with many prolific filmmakers to collaborate on his next 

Image: SRK's IG

Reports

In the meantime, there has been inside chatter that SRK has been approached by KGF actor Yash to collaborate 

Image: SRK's IG

Strong Buzz

According to the buzz, Yash and Geethu Mohandas have offered Shah Rukh Khan a cameo role in their upcoming movie, TOXIC

Cameo

Image: Pooja Dadlani and Yash’s IG

It is said to be an author-back cameo role for which a whole plot will be given in the movie 

Author-Back Role

Image: SRK's IG

Titled TOXIC, it is a gangster drama that marks the return of Yash to movies after the monstrous success of KGF Chapter 2 

TOXIC

Video: Yash’ Instagram

Earlier, Yash and SRK faced each other in a clash at the box office with KGF Chapter 1 and Zero respectively 

2018 Clash

Image: IMDB and Yash's IG

Female Lead

Image: Kareena Kapoor's IG

Reportedly, Kareena Kapoor Khan will play the leading lady in Yash starrer gangster drama 

Shah Rukh had earlier rejected the offer of Lokesh Kanagaraj doing a cameo in Rajinikanth’s Thalaivar 171. It will be interesting to see whether or not the actor decides to team up with Yash 

Will SRK accept?

Image: SRK's IG

TOXIC Release Date

Image: KVN Production's IG

The Geethu Mohandas directorial will release on April 10th, 2025 

