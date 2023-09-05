Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Entertainment
september 05, 2023
Is threads over already?
The fast growing app gained 150 million downloads in just 10 days after it was released
#1
Image: Pexels
The app failed to hold people’s attention, as users who migrated from Twitter to Threads, no longer find the app interesting
#2
Image: Pexels
The platform’s daily usage saw a significant decline with reports stating that users only spend 10 minutes per day on the app
Image: Pexels
#3
According to the data from Sensor Tower, Threads’ daily activity by users dropped by 20 percent since it’s launch on July 5th
#4
Image: Pexels
#5
Image: Pexels
Despite the setbacks, it is worth noting that it is still the early days for Threads
Meta plans to introduce more features similar to Twitter in the near future, which could potentially attract customers to the platform
#6
Image: Pexels
A company spokesperson acknowledged the challenges currently faced but also expressed optimism about the platform’s initial success
#7
Image: Pexels
They also plan to focus on ensuring stable performance, introducing new features and improving user experience
#8
Image: Pexels
India leads in app downloads followed by Brazil and the United States for the app
#9
Image: Pexels
According to data from data.ai, India accounts for 33 percent of global downloads
#10
Image: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.