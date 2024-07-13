Heading 3

 Mohit K Dixit 

ENTERTAINMENT

july 13, 2024

Is Triptii Dimri locked for Dhanush's next? 

Triptii Dimri has been the new National crush ever since Animal was released in cinemas

 Triptii Dimri 

Image: Triptii Dimri's Instagram 

The actress is solidifying her upcoming slate of releases like no one. She is bagging big Projects alongside exciting filmmakers and actors 

Big Offers 

Image: Triptii Dimri's Instagram 

Gearing up for the release of Bad Newz, Triptii Dimri has now bagged an exciting movie opposite Tamil star Dhanush 

New Film

Image: Triptii Dimri's Instagram 

Titled Tere Ishk Mein, it is a tragic action love story planned on the lines of Raanjhanaa 

Tere Ishk Mein 

Image: Aanand L Rai's Instagram 

Dhanush and Triptii Dimri will be seen romancing each other in the movie. It's a fresh casting for the makers 

Fresh Casting 

Image: Triptii and Dhanush's Instagram 

Anand L Rai is helming the big-budget movie. He has previously directed films like Raanjhanaa, Tanu Weds Manu, Zero, and Atrangi Re 

Image: Aanand L Rai’s Instagram

The Director 

An Official Announcement was made last year on the 10th release anniversary of Raanjhanaa 

 Announcement 

Video: Aanand L Rai’s Instagram 

AR Rahman is composing the music for the movie 

The Music

Image: AR Rahman's Instagram 

The makers are targeting October 2024 to take the film on floors. It will be shot in Varanasi and other parts of Uttar Pradesh 

Shooting 

Image: Triptii Dimri's Instagram 

As of now, no release date has been announced. But, it can be expected to see the light of the release in 2025 

Release Date 

Image: Triptii Dimri's Instagram 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here