Mohit K Dixit
ENTERTAINMENT
july 13, 2024
Is Triptii Dimri locked for Dhanush's next?
Triptii Dimri has been the new National crush ever since Animal was released in cinemas
Triptii Dimri
Image: Triptii Dimri's Instagram
The actress is solidifying her upcoming slate of releases like no one. She is bagging big Projects alongside exciting filmmakers and actors
Big Offers
Image: Triptii Dimri's Instagram
Gearing up for the release of Bad Newz, Triptii Dimri has now bagged an exciting movie opposite Tamil star Dhanush
New Film
Image: Triptii Dimri's Instagram
Titled Tere Ishk Mein, it is a tragic action love story planned on the lines of Raanjhanaa
Tere Ishk Mein
Image: Aanand L Rai's Instagram
Dhanush and Triptii Dimri will be seen romancing each other in the movie. It's a fresh casting for the makers
Fresh Casting
Image: Triptii and Dhanush's Instagram
Anand L Rai is helming the big-budget movie. He has previously directed films like Raanjhanaa, Tanu Weds Manu, Zero, and Atrangi Re
Image: Aanand L Rai’s Instagram
The Director
An Official Announcement was made last year on the 10th release anniversary of Raanjhanaa
Announcement
Video: Aanand L Rai’s Instagram
AR Rahman is composing the music for the movie
The Music
Image: AR Rahman's Instagram
The makers are targeting October 2024 to take the film on floors. It will be shot in Varanasi and other parts of Uttar Pradesh
Shooting
Image: Triptii Dimri's Instagram
As of now, no release date has been announced. But, it can be expected to see the light of the release in 2025
Release Date
Image: Triptii Dimri's Instagram
