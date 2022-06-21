Heading 3
Ishaan to Janhvi: Summer vacay PICS
Anjali Sinha
JUNE 21, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
The Pataudi princess is a wanderlust and her Instagram handle. Last month, she visited Kashmir and filled her social media handle with beautiful photos
Sara Ali Khan
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The couple went for their first-ever official trip after their wedding to the beautiful city of New York. The pictures from their vacation went viral
Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
The actress oozed oomph during her trip to Turkey recently. She treated her fans with luscious photos from the vacation
Malaika Arora
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
The parents-to-be recently went for their ‘babymoon’ in Tuscany. They filled social media with their love-filled snaps and videos
Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja
Image: Rhea Kapoor Instagram
Rhea went on a trip to the Maldives with her husband Karan Boolani. She looked terrific in a hot pink bikini
Rhea Kapoor
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
The Baaghi actress never fails to impress her fans with her vacation pictures. This time she took a birthday trip to an undisclosed location and boy, we are impressed!
Disha Patani
Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
The Jersey actor took an all-boys biking trip to Europe this Summer with Ishaan Khatter, Kunal Kemmu and others
Shahid Kapoor
Image: Kunal Kemmu Instagram
Kunal went on a family trip with his wife Soha and daughter Inaaya in London. The photos from the vacation spell goals
Kunal Kemmu-Soha Ali Khan
He took a biking trip in Europe with Shahid Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. The photos and videos made all of us crave a Summer vacation
Ishaan Khatter
Image: Ishaan Khatter Instagram
This Ooty photo by Janhvi is too cute to handle. This diva enjoyed the best time there and this video is proof
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
