nov 1, 2021
Ishaan Khatter & his irresistible charm
The suitable boy, Ishaan Khatter, made his Bollywood debut as a lead with ‘Beyond The Clouds’ in 2017
A scorpio by personality, he captured everyone's heart with his outstanding acting and aesthetic looks
He is a child at heart, with gorgeous curly hair and an infectious smile
Whether it's his travel escapades, portraits or cinematic pictures, the actor surely loves sharing it on social media
Dancing has always been in his blood and he frequently posts his moves on social media and has trained under renowned choreographer Shiamak Davar
Whether he speaks or not, his expressive eyes say it all. His co-star Janhvi Kapoor described him as the one with ‘dreamiest eyes.’
The newbie is a fitness fanatic who is always looking for new ways to work out, making it look ‘smooth like Butter’
The Dhadak actor's goofy personality makes him even more endearing
He will next be featured in the flicks ‘Phone Bhoot’ and ‘Pippa
