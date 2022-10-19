Heading 3

Ishaan Khatter sets fitness goals

Prerna Verma

OCT 18, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Ishaan Khatter Instagram

Those abs!

Ishaan flaunts his six-pack abs in this mirror selfie and makes his fans go gaga over him

Image: Ishaan Khatter Instagram

Chiselled bod

This picture of Ishaan will definitely get all the girls drooling

Image: Ishaan Khatter Instagram

Temperatures soaring high

Ishaan is indeed giving all of us major fitness goals as he flaunts his perfectly carved body in a mirror selfie

Video: Ishaan Khatter Instagram

Swim it through

Want a body like Ishaan? Then jump in the pool

Video: Ishaan Khatter Instagram

Sweat it

Ishaan can be seen working hard in the gym and burning those calories

Video: Ishaan Khatter Instagram

Push-ups like a pro

Ishaan works really hard in maintaining that body and here’s proof

Image: Ishaan Khatter Instagram

Hiker boy

Look at Ishaan indulging in some hiking and setting fitness goals

Video: Ishaan Khatter Instagram

Never say never

Ishaan is always ready for a good workout no matter if there is a gym nearby or not

Video: Ishaan Khatter Instagram

Workout in the woods

Never give anyone a reason that there are no gyms nearby. Look at Ishaan make the most of the nature

Image: Ishaan Khatter Instagram

Can’t stop, won’t stop

Ishaan is a water baby and enjoys burning calories in a fun way

