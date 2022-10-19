Heading 3
Ishaan Khatter sets fitness goals
Prerna Verma
OCT 18, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
Image: Ishaan Khatter Instagram
Those abs!
Ishaan flaunts his six-pack abs in this mirror selfie and makes his fans go gaga over him
Image: Ishaan Khatter Instagram
Chiselled bod
This picture of Ishaan will definitely get all the girls drooling
Image: Ishaan Khatter Instagram
Temperatures soaring high
Ishaan is indeed giving all of us major fitness goals as he flaunts his perfectly carved body in a mirror selfie
Video: Ishaan Khatter Instagram
Swim it through
Want a body like Ishaan? Then jump in the pool
Video: Ishaan Khatter Instagram
Sweat it
Ishaan can be seen working hard in the gym and burning those calories
Video: Ishaan Khatter Instagram
Push-ups like a pro
Ishaan works really hard in maintaining that body and here’s proof
Image: Ishaan Khatter Instagram
Hiker boy
Look at Ishaan indulging in some hiking and setting fitness goals
Video: Ishaan Khatter Instagram
Never say never
Ishaan is always ready for a good workout no matter if there is a gym nearby or not
Video: Ishaan Khatter Instagram
Workout in the woods
Never give anyone a reason that there are no gyms nearby. Look at Ishaan make the most of the nature
Click Here
Image: Ishaan Khatter Instagram
Can’t stop, won’t stop
Ishaan is a water baby and enjoys burning calories in a fun way