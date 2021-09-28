sept 28, 2021
Ishaan Khatter: The Sunshine Guy
The Dhadak actor was born to actors Neliima Azeem and Rajesh Khattar
Ishaan's half-brother is Shahid Kapoor. Shahid is Neliima's first child from her marriage to actor Pankaj Kapur
In 2005, Ishaan made his acting debut as a child artist in the film Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! Shahid Kapoor played the lead role in the film
Ishaan enjoys dancing, going on adventures and being in the wilderness. He also sometimes writes his thoughts on social media
In 2017, he made his debut as a lead actor in Majid Majidi's film Beyond the Clouds
For Udta Punjab, he worked as an assistant director and also had a cameo appearance
Ishaan is quite active on social media, and his pictures on social media have left people stunned with his charm
Dhadak, directed by Shashank Khaitan and starring him and Janhvi Kapoor, proved to be a great success for Ishaan. This film catapulted him into the limelight
He was last seen in the 2020 film Khaali Peeli, in which he co-starred with Ananya Panday
His upcoming flick is Phone Bhoot, in which he will be seen alongside Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi
The sunshine guy is truly adored by everyone for his realism and goofiness
For more updates on Bollywood, Follow Pinkvilla