sept 28, 2021

Ishaan Khatter: The Sunshine Guy

The Dhadak actor was born to actors Neliima Azeem and Rajesh Khattar

Ishaan's half-brother is Shahid Kapoor. Shahid is Neliima's first child from her marriage to actor Pankaj Kapur

In 2005, Ishaan made his acting debut as a child artist in the film Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! Shahid Kapoor played the lead role in the film

Ishaan enjoys dancing, going on adventures and being in the wilderness. He also sometimes writes his thoughts on social media

In 2017, he made his debut as a lead actor in Majid Majidi's film Beyond the Clouds

For Udta Punjab, he worked as an assistant director and also had a cameo appearance

Ishaan is quite active on social media, and his pictures on social media have left people stunned with his charm

Dhadak, directed by Shashank Khaitan and starring him and  Janhvi Kapoor, proved to be a great success for Ishaan. This film catapulted him into the limelight

He was last seen in the 2020 film Khaali Peeli, in which he co-starred with Ananya Panday

His upcoming flick is Phone Bhoot, in which he will be seen alongside Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi

The sunshine guy is truly adored by everyone for his realism and goofiness

