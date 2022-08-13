Heading 3

It's the Girls' Generation

Ayushi Agrawal

AUGUST 13, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: SM Entertainment

The octet made a revolutionary comeback after 5 years on August 5, celebrating their 15th debut anniversary

Girls' Generation

Image: SM Entertainment

Leader Taeyeon is also building herself a successful solo career

Taeyeon

Image: SM Entertainment

Born in California, USA, Sunny is SM Entertainment founder Lee Soo Man’s niece

Sunny

Image: SM Entertainment

Also from California, Tiffany has a celebratory solo career that she has crafted over many years

Tiffany

Image: SM Entertainment

Hyoyeon is also a part of SM Entertainment’s project group Got the Beat alongside Taeyeon

Hyoyeon

Image: SM Entertainment

Yuri

Active as a singer and actor, Yuri debut solo in 2018 and continues to venture into different projects

Image: SM Entertainment

A charming actor, Sooyoung is bold and beautiful, combined

Sooyoung

Image: SM Entertainment

Arguably the most popular actor from the group, YoonA is scaling her growth

YoonA

Image: SM Entertainment

The youngest of the group, Seohyun is steadily shooting to the top of the acting industry’s sought after list

Seohyun

Image: SM Entertainment

One of the best-selling acts of K-pop, SNSD ruled Korean music and seem to be ready for more

SNSD

