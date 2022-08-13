Heading 3
It's the Girls' Generation
Ayushi Agrawal
AUGUST 13, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: SM Entertainment
The octet made a revolutionary comeback after 5 years on August 5, celebrating their 15th debut anniversary
Girls' Generation
Image: SM Entertainment
Leader Taeyeon is also building herself a successful solo career
Taeyeon
Image: SM Entertainment
Born in California, USA, Sunny is SM Entertainment founder Lee Soo Man’s niece
Sunny
Image: SM Entertainment
Also from California, Tiffany has a celebratory solo career that she has crafted over many years
Tiffany
Image: SM Entertainment
Hyoyeon is also a part of SM Entertainment’s project group Got the Beat alongside Taeyeon
Hyoyeon
Image: SM Entertainment
Yuri
Active as a singer and actor, Yuri debut solo in 2018 and continues to venture into different projects
Image: SM Entertainment
A charming actor, Sooyoung is bold and beautiful, combined
Sooyoung
Image: SM Entertainment
Arguably the most popular actor from the group, YoonA is scaling her growth
YoonA
Image: SM Entertainment
The youngest of the group, Seohyun is steadily shooting to the top of the acting industry’s sought after list
Seohyun
Image: SM Entertainment
One of the best-selling acts of K-pop, SNSD ruled Korean music and seem to be ready for more
SNSD
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: K-pop's superstars GOT7