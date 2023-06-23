Heading 3

Shruti Mehta 

 Entertainment

JUNE 23, 2023

ITV dramas with memory loss track 

Ekta Kapoor is known for introducing the memory loss twist to her shows. Kumkum Bhagya is no different! Abhi, the Rockstar, lost his memory and couldn’t recall his wife and marriage 

Kumkum Bhagya 

Image: Shabir Ahluwalia’s Instagram 

Tejasswi Prakash, playing the role of Prathna, lost her memory in Naagin 6 after the death of her parents and her lover   

Image: Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram 

Naagin 6

Shivangi Joshi, who essayed the role of Naira in YRKKH, lost her memory after she learned the truth that her first-born was dead 

 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai 

Image: Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram 

Kundali Bhagya is a show where many characters have lost their memories. First, Janki then Mahesh Luthra and now the protagonist Preeta has lost her memories

Kundali Bhagya 

Image: Shraddha Arya’s Instagram 

Imlie 

Image: Fahmaan Khan’s Instagram 

This daily soap has witnessed the memory loss of Aryan Singh Rathore and later his daughter Imlie fakes losing her memory

Image: Sargun Kaur Luthra’s Instagram 

Yeh Hai Chahatein

Preesha, the protagonist of the show, had lost her memory and she was living a life with a different identity away from her husband and her son 

Shiva, one of the four Pandya brothers, lost his memories wherein he forgot his marriage with Raavi and their son. He regains his memory when he was about to marry someone else 

Pandya Store 

Image: Kanwar Dhillon’s Instagram 

Udaariyaan 

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Instagram

Remember when Tejo was caught in a fire and her family thought that she was dead? But she survived at the cost of losing her memories 

Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2

Image: Nakuul Mehta’s Instagram 

Ekta Kapoor left the audience stunned when she introduced the sudden memory loss of Ram after the much-awaited revelation of Nandini and RaYa's reunion 

Image: Shoaib Ibrahim’s Instagram 

Rajveer Singh Bagga is severely injured on his head and loses his memories. He gets manipulated by the villains and attempts to kill his beloved wife

Ajooni

