Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Entertainment
JUNE 23, 2023
ITV dramas with memory loss track
Ekta Kapoor is known for introducing the memory loss twist to her shows. Kumkum Bhagya is no different! Abhi, the Rockstar, lost his memory and couldn’t recall his wife and marriage
Kumkum Bhagya
Image: Shabir Ahluwalia’s Instagram
Tejasswi Prakash, playing the role of Prathna, lost her memory in Naagin 6 after the death of her parents and her lover
Image: Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram
Naagin 6
Shivangi Joshi, who essayed the role of Naira in YRKKH, lost her memory after she learned the truth that her first-born was dead
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai
Image: Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram
Kundali Bhagya is a show where many characters have lost their memories. First, Janki then Mahesh Luthra and now the protagonist Preeta has lost her memories
Kundali Bhagya
Image: Shraddha Arya’s Instagram
Imlie
Image: Fahmaan Khan’s Instagram
This daily soap has witnessed the memory loss of Aryan Singh Rathore and later his daughter Imlie fakes losing her memory
Image: Sargun Kaur Luthra’s Instagram
Yeh Hai Chahatein
Preesha, the protagonist of the show, had lost her memory and she was living a life with a different identity away from her husband and her son
Shiva, one of the four Pandya brothers, lost his memories wherein he forgot his marriage with Raavi and their son. He regains his memory when he was about to marry someone else
Pandya Store
Image: Kanwar Dhillon’s Instagram
Udaariyaan
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Instagram
Remember when Tejo was caught in a fire and her family thought that she was dead? But she survived at the cost of losing her memories
Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2
Image: Nakuul Mehta’s Instagram
Ekta Kapoor left the audience stunned when she introduced the sudden memory loss of Ram after the much-awaited revelation of Nandini and RaYa's reunion
Image: Shoaib Ibrahim’s Instagram
Rajveer Singh Bagga is severely injured on his head and loses his memories. He gets manipulated by the villains and attempts to kill his beloved wife
Ajooni
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.