IU's 10 Most Iconic
K-Dramas and Movies
Ipshita Chakraborty
ENTERTAINMENT
IU turns filmmaker in this quirky movie co-starring Park Seo-joon, where men without homes train to compete in the Homeless World Cup.
Dream (2023)
Image Credit: Imdb
Set on Jeju Island, this slice-of-life drama starring IU and Park Bo-gum explores grief, first love, and bittersweet challenges.
When Life Gives You Tangerines (2025)
Image Credit: Imdb
IU boasts her acting chops in four surreal and eclectic collections of different short stories, each exploring identity and emotional nuance, directed by critically acclaimed South Korean filmmakers.
Persona (2019)
Image Credit: Imdb
IU turns into a 21st-century woman who is transported to the Goryeo dynasty, where love becomes heartbreaking. Keep tissues ready.
Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo (2016)
Image Credit: Imdb
IU stuns as Jang Man-wol, a centuries-old hotel owner who commands spirits and her staff with charm, mystery, and fierce independence.
Hotel Del Luna (2019)
Image Credit: Imdb
A tired middle-aged man and a troubled young woman bond in an unlikely yet healing relationship
My Mister (2018)
Image Credit: Imdb
IU's breakout drama as a shy singer with big dreams. A beloved school drama with music and growth.
Dream High (2011)
Image Credit: Imdb
In Pretty Boy, also known as Bel Ami, IU takes on a bubbly role in this rom-com about beauty, ambition, and love.
Pretty Boy (2013)
Image Credit: Imdb
A subtle, introspective film about memory, connection, and chance encounters. IU plays a brief yet pivotal role.
Shades of the Heart (2019)
Image Credit: Imdb
IU stars in this Cannes-winning film as a young mother trying to find a future for her baby.
Broker (2022)
Image Credit: Imdb