IVE’s Jang Won Young is 4th Gen IT girl

 Ayushi Agrawal

OCT 14, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: News1

As soon as she is in her idol zone, she becomes a force to be reckoned with

Vibrant

Image: News1

She has taken on a lot of challenges and continues to excel at them

Daring

Image: News1

She has a lot going on in her idol career and manages everything perfectly well

All rounder

Image: News1

Her stage presence is a testament to her flourishing career

Enchanting

Image: News1

She pulls off most looks in perfect style and looks glamorous at all events

Beautiful

Image: News1

She has maintained a sleek figure and has earned praise for her looks

Figure

Image: News1

IZ*ONE

After placing first in the survival program, she became a hot topic in her homeland

Image: News1

She has a pretty face that is enough to have you enraptured in her beauty

Doll like

Image: News1

She can easily be mistaken for a fairy for her delicate visuals

Fairy

Image: News1

Most of all, she is confident and carries herself very well

Confident

