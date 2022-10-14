Heading 3
IVE’s Jang Won Young is 4th Gen IT girl
Image: News1
As soon as she is in her idol zone, she becomes a force to be reckoned with
Vibrant
Image: News1
She has taken on a lot of challenges and continues to excel at them
Daring
Image: News1
She has a lot going on in her idol career and manages everything perfectly well
All rounder
Image: News1
Her stage presence is a testament to her flourishing career
Enchanting
Image: News1
She pulls off most looks in perfect style and looks glamorous at all events
Beautiful
Image: News1
She has maintained a sleek figure and has earned praise for her looks
Figure
Image: News1
IZ*ONE
After placing first in the survival program, she became a hot topic in her homeland
Image: News1
She has a pretty face that is enough to have you enraptured in her beauty
Doll like
Image: News1
She can easily be mistaken for a fairy for her delicate visuals
Fairy
Image: News1
Most of all, she is confident and carries herself very well
Confident
