IVE's Jang Wonyoung's 2023 fashion hits
The star wore this outfit for IVE's first fan concert 'The Prom Queen' held in Bangkok
Jang Wonyoung at IVE's first world tour
Image: Jang Wonyoung's Instagram
Take inspiration from Wonyoung to plan your next outfit in shades of brown, a short skirt paired with a classy top. Accessorise it with a small hand bag and choose shoes or a pair of heels as you like
Luxury muse
Image: Jang Wonyoung's Instagram
Be the mysterious next door girl with this look. Denim shorts paired with a cute top never go out of style. You can add a sling bag and a style hat to complement the look
Cute next door neighbour
Image: Jang Wonyoung's Instagram
Be the main character with this simple yet put together look. Going to a park or simply outdoors, this look will make you feel like you're in a field full of roses.
Soft girl era
Image: Jang Wonyoung's Instagram
An impressive look to wear on your next hangout session with your friends. Denim dresses are timeless pieces. They are versatile and go with any style you plan to wear.
Chic as always
Image: Jang Wonyoung's Instagram
Team up a classic black top with your favorite pair of denims to look effortlessly chic. You can choose your own footwear to go with the look from flats to sneakers.
Jang Wonyoung spending time with nature
Image: Jang Wonyoung's Instagram
A little pink moment never hurt no one! Channel your love for pink from this fashion inspo. Perfect to wear this look for your next class at college.
Image: Jang Wonyoung's Instagram
Jang Wonyoung channelling her inner Barbie
Add drama to your look, by going all out. This combination of white, red and black can never go wrong. Take inspiration from Jang Wonyoung's look to be a little bit extra on days you feel like.
Image: Jang Wonyoung's Instagram
Jang Wonyoung in her rocker girl era
You feel, staying at home should also have a fashion moment of its own. Take clues for your next stay-at-home look. Winters are approaching, take your pullovers and sweatshirts for a fashionable ride.
Jang Wonyoung casually chilling at home vibe
Image: Jang Wonyoung's Instagram
Bucket hats are unmatched and every K-pop stan would agree. They are effortlessly stylish and have a greater chance to make or break your look. This one right here can be your next piece to add a pop of colour.
Jang Wonyoung as a cotton candy in her bucket hat
Image: Jang Wonyoung's Instagram