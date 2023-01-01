Heading 3

Ayushi Saxena

september 07, 2023

Fashion 

IVE's Jang Wonyoung's 2023 fashion hits

The star wore this outfit for IVE's first fan concert 'The Prom Queen' held in Bangkok

Jang Wonyoung at IVE's first world tour

Image: Jang Wonyoung's Instagram 

Take inspiration from Wonyoung to plan your next outfit in shades of brown, a short skirt paired with a classy top. Accessorise it with a small hand bag and choose shoes or a pair of heels as you like

Luxury muse

Image: Jang Wonyoung's Instagram 

Be the mysterious next door girl with this look. Denim shorts paired with a cute top never go out of style. You can add a sling bag and a style hat to complement the look

Cute next door neighbour

Image: Jang Wonyoung's Instagram 

Be the main character with this simple yet put together look. Going to a park or simply outdoors, this look will make you feel like you're in a field full of roses.

Soft girl era

Image: Jang Wonyoung's Instagram 

An impressive look to wear on your next hangout session with your friends. Denim dresses are timeless pieces. They are versatile and go with any style you plan to wear.

Chic as always

Image: Jang Wonyoung's Instagram 

Team up a classic black top with your favorite pair of denims to look effortlessly chic. You can choose your own footwear to go with the look from flats to sneakers.

 Jang Wonyoung spending time with nature

Image: Jang Wonyoung's Instagram 

A little pink moment never hurt no one! Channel your love for pink from this fashion inspo. Perfect to wear this look for your next class at college.

Image: Jang Wonyoung's Instagram 

Jang Wonyoung channelling her inner Barbie

Add drama to your look, by going all out. This combination of white, red and black can never go wrong. Take inspiration from Jang Wonyoung's look to be a little bit extra on days you feel like.

Image: Jang Wonyoung's Instagram 

Jang Wonyoung in her rocker girl era

You feel, staying at home should also have a fashion moment of its own. Take clues for your next stay-at-home look. Winters are approaching, take your pullovers and sweatshirts for a fashionable ride.

Jang Wonyoung casually chilling at home vibe

Image: Jang Wonyoung's Instagram 

Bucket hats are unmatched and every K-pop stan would agree. They are effortlessly stylish and have a greater chance to make or break your look. This one right here can be your next piece to add a pop of colour.

Jang Wonyoung as a cotton candy in her bucket hat

Image: Jang Wonyoung's Instagram

