Jackie & Ayesha Shroff’s love story

When Jackie met Ayesha for the first time, she was only 13 years old and hanging from the school bus
He approached her and introduced himself casually. They had a short chat
While Ayesha was born with a silver spoon, Jackie couldn't afford her luxury at the time, but Ayesha's love for Jackie was greater than all of those luxuries
Before meeting Ayesha, Jackie was in love with another girl who had moved to the United States for further studies. Jackie revealed his connection with Ayesha, and he took Ayesha's affection for infatuation
When Jackie expressed his plans to marry the US girl, Ayesha wrote a letter to that girl in which she claimed, "Once you return, we will live like sisters and marry Jackie together
When Ayesha wrote her a letter, it made Jackie realise how much she loves him
Ayesha and Jackie Shroff came from two distinct social classes. He lived in a chawl, whereas she was from an elite society. However, their love was greater than everything
Finally, Jackie and Ayesha exchanged marital vows on June 5, 1987. It was also Ayesha's 27th birthday
