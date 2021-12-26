Jackky Bhagnani’s career timeline

Bollywood debut

Jackky marked his Bollywood debut with the film Kal Kissne Dekha in 2009

Film reception

His debut film received unfavourable reviews and tanked at the box office

Post debut

In April 2011, he appeared in the film F.A.L.T.U. The film received mixed reviews and performed mediocrely at the box office

Rangrezz

Following that, the actor starred in Priyadarshan's Rangrezz, which was well received by the audience

In 2014, the actor starred in the film Youngistaan, which was slammed by critics and was a commercial flop

Youngistaan

In 2015, Jackky starred in the comedy flick Welcome to Karachi as Kedar Patel

Welcome to Karachi

In 2016, he ventured into film production with Sarbjit and his sister Deepshikha Deshmukh, resulting in a commercially successful film

Stepped into production

Jackky made his Tamil film debut in 2018 alongside Trisha in the horror flick Mohin

Tamil film debut

In 2018, he produced two flicks, Dil Juunglee and Welcome to New York

Films produced in 2018

