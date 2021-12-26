Jackky Bhagnani’s career timeline
Bollywood debut
Jackky marked his Bollywood debut with the film Kal Kissne Dekha in 2009
Film reception
His debut film received unfavourable reviews and tanked at the box office
Post debut
In April 2011, he appeared in the film F.A.L.T.U. The film received mixed reviews and performed mediocrely at the box office
Rangrezz
Following that, the actor starred in Priyadarshan's Rangrezz, which was well received by the audience
In 2014, the actor starred in the film Youngistaan, which was slammed by critics and was a commercial flop
Youngistaan
In 2015, Jackky starred in the comedy flick Welcome to Karachi as Kedar Patel
Welcome to Karachi
In 2016, he ventured into film production with Sarbjit and his sister Deepshikha Deshmukh, resulting in a commercially successful film
Stepped into production
Jackky made his Tamil film debut in 2018 alongside Trisha in the horror flick Mohin
Tamil film debut
In 2018, he produced two flicks, Dil Juunglee and Welcome to New York
Films produced in 2018
