JUNE 23, 2024

Jacqueline Fernandez Films To Watch


Jacqueline’s debut film, an Action Adventure Comedy movie, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Riteish Deshmukh and Jacqueline 

Aladin (2009)

A multi-starrer film that is an absolute comedy riot!

Housefull 2 (2012)

A hit franchise, starring Saif Ali Khan, Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Deepika Padukone and Jacqueline

Race 2 (2013)

A Salman Khan Starrer Blockbuster film where Jacqueline plays the female lead

Kick (2014)

A tale of 2 brothers played by Sidharth Malhotra and Akshay Kumar. Jacqueline plays the role of Jenny, Akshay’s wife

Brothers (2015)

An Action Adventure Comedy, starring Varun Dhawan, John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez 

Dishoom (2016)

A superhero flick, starring Tiger Shroff, Nathan Jones and Jacqueline Fernandez 

A Flying Jatt (2016)

An Action Comedy, where Rishi and Gaurav’s path collide unexpectedly. The film’s cast includes Sidharth Malhotra, Jacqueline and Suniel Shetty

A Gentleman (2017)

A remake of the 1997 hit film, Judwaa, this David Dhawan directorial starred Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu 

Judwaa 2 (2017)

Mrs Serial Killer (2020)

A crime-drama thriller, the cast includes Manoj Bajpayee, Mohit Raina and Jacqueline Fernandez

