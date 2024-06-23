Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Entertainment
JUNE 23, 2024
Jacqueline Fernandez Films To Watch
Jacqueline’s debut film, an Action Adventure Comedy movie, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Riteish Deshmukh and Jacqueline
Aladin (2009)
Image: IMDb
A multi-starrer film that is an absolute comedy riot!
Image: IMDb
Housefull 2 (2012)
A hit franchise, starring Saif Ali Khan, Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Deepika Padukone and Jacqueline
Image: IMDb
Race 2 (2013)
A Salman Khan Starrer Blockbuster film where Jacqueline plays the female lead
Kick (2014)
Image: IMDb
A tale of 2 brothers played by Sidharth Malhotra and Akshay Kumar. Jacqueline plays the role of Jenny, Akshay’s wife
Brothers (2015)
Image: IMDb
An Action Adventure Comedy, starring Varun Dhawan, John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez
Dishoom (2016)
Image: IMDb
A superhero flick, starring Tiger Shroff, Nathan Jones and Jacqueline Fernandez
A Flying Jatt (2016)
Image: IMDb
An Action Comedy, where Rishi and Gaurav’s path collide unexpectedly. The film’s cast includes Sidharth Malhotra, Jacqueline and Suniel Shetty
A Gentleman (2017)
Image: IMDb
A remake of the 1997 hit film, Judwaa, this David Dhawan directorial starred Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu
Judwaa 2 (2017)
Image: IMDb
Mrs Serial Killer (2020)
Image: IMDb
A crime-drama thriller, the cast includes Manoj Bajpayee, Mohit Raina and Jacqueline Fernandez
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.