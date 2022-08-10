Heading 3
Jacqueline Fernandez-inspired hairstyles
Anjali Sinha
AUGUST 11, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
This easy-to-style hairdo is apt for parties and events
Party ready
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
We are in love with this perfect vintage high bun with a dramatic side flick
Vintage high bun
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
The actress donned a sleek look with a side parting and we are in love with this
Side parting sleek look
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Jacqueline donned a low bun and accessorised her hair with a beautiful gajra
Desi look
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Y2K trend
The star aced the Y2K trend as she did this gorgeous hairdo
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Jacqueline channelled her inner Ariana Grande as she donned a high ponytail
Boss babe
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Long hair with loose waves is Jacqueline’s go-to hairstyle
Long waves
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
We love this easy-to-carry vintage ponytail featuring curls and flicks
Vintage ponytail
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
The star had a sleek hair bun which is perfect for both formal and semi-formal looks
Sleek bun
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
This pretty hairstyle with a bow is perfect for brunch dates
Accessories done right
