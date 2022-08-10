Heading 3

Jacqueline Fernandez-inspired hairstyles

Anjali Sinha

AUGUST 11, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

This easy-to-style hairdo is apt for parties and events

Party ready

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

We are in love with this perfect vintage high bun with a dramatic side flick

Vintage high bun

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

The actress donned a sleek look with a side parting and we are in love with this

Side parting sleek look

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Jacqueline donned a low bun and accessorised her hair with a beautiful gajra

Desi look

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Y2K trend

The star aced the Y2K trend as she did this gorgeous hairdo

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Jacqueline channelled her inner Ariana Grande as she donned a high ponytail

Boss babe

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Long hair with loose waves is Jacqueline’s go-to hairstyle

Long waves

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

We love this easy-to-carry vintage ponytail featuring curls and flicks

Vintage ponytail

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

The star had a sleek hair bun which is perfect for both formal and semi-formal looks

Sleek bun

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

This pretty hairstyle with a bow is perfect for brunch dates

Accessories done right

