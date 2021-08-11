Jacqueline Fernandez: Lesser known facts

Almost everyone thinks that Jacqueline is a Sri Lankan. However, Jacqueline comes from a mixed ethnicity. Her father is Sri Lankan, while her mother is of Malaysian and Canadian ancestry
Born into a multiracial Eurasian family of Canadian, Sri Lankan and Malaysian descent, Fernandez was raised in Bahrain
She is the youngest of four children with one elder sister and two elder brothers
Jacqueline was a real life street racer during her days in Bahrain. The star claims that she and a friend would be the only girls taking part in street races and even win a few times
After graduating in Mass Communication from the University of Sydney and working as a television reporter in Sri Lanka, she joined the modeling industry
She also attended the Berlitz school of languages, where she learned Spanish and improved her French and Arabic
Jacqueline is trained in jazz ballet. She considers it as her basic workout
She loves horse riding. The ‘Kick’ star posted several pictures on her Instagram account, where she's seen unwinding with horses and judging by her post, it is evident that Jacqueline is quite the horse rider
In 2008 and 2011, Fernandez featured in the UK magazine Eastern Eye's "World's Sexiest Asian Women" list, ranking 12th
Jacqueline was ranked 3rd in Time magazine's Most Desirable Women of 2013 list
The following year, she held the sixty second position in the Indian edition of the Forbes' Celebrity 100, a list based on the income and popularity of India's celebrities
For advocating the welfare of animals, Fernandez was named "Woman Of The Year" by PETA (India) in 2014