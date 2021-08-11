Jacqueline Fernandez’s monochrome pics
Her laid back cosy look with messy bun was a perfect click and the grayscale tone gave an aesthetic feel to it
Giving us ‘70s vibes, her beautiful look from Ramsetu in black and white was just perfect!
Spicing up the mood, Jacqueline posed shirtless and the camera captured a stunning black and white look of her
Not just her interesting fashion shoots are in monochrome shades but also pretty pictures from the movie sets follow the same code
Jacqueline proves that classic black and white can be hotter than a traffic-stopping red hue
Black and white pictures capture the emotions better without any aid from vibrant colours and her happy face here says it all
Jacqueline’s new year wishes too came with a black and white photo of herself skiing happily
The star sure has a monochrome snap from every event of her life
Her stunning portrait in ultra-glam style made our hearts race and we blame the black and white colour scale for amping up the vibe of her glamorous picture
Her bold and beautiful look in a white pantsuit was beyond perfection and the diva showed us how black and white pictures help us feel a lot more than what you see
