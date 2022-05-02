Entertainment
Prerna Verma
MAY 02, 2022
Heading 3
Jacqueline Fernandez slaying in whites
Boss lady in white
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Jacqueline gives out boss lady vibes as she poses stylishly in an all-white attire. She wore a white shirt and layered it with a white blazer
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Jacqueline looks like a million dollars in this white netted ankle-length bodycon dress
Sultry in a white netted dress
Someone has rightly said that simplicity is the best policy and well Jacqueline stands true to this thought as she looks lovely in a white kurta
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Simply awesome!
Jacqueline carries every attire with so much ease, and oomph and this picture is proof
Spills the sass in a bodysuit
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Video: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Jacqueline looks gorgeous in this shimmery outfit, and we bet you would not be able to take your eyes off her
Shining like a star
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Jacqueline looks super cute in this white backless dress as she poses in front of a window with a cuter-looking bow on her hair
Girl next door
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Jacqueline gives out retro vibes in a white saree
Desi girl
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Jacqueline wore a plain white coloured tee and looked beautiful as she fed a horse in the picture
Classy in a white tee
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Jacqueline oozes oomph in an all-white attire as she wore a white bralette over white trousers
Stylish in every frame
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Jacqueline loves to stay fit and never misses out on a chance to work out. Look at her meditating in this picture wearing a white frock
Yoga girl
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Priyanka Chopra’s leading men