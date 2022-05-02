Entertainment

Prerna Verma

MAY 02, 2022

Heading 3

Jacqueline Fernandez slaying in whites

Boss lady in white

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Jacqueline gives out boss lady vibes as she poses stylishly in an all-white attire. She wore a white shirt and layered it with a white blazer

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Jacqueline looks like a million dollars in this white netted ankle-length bodycon dress

Sultry in a white netted dress

Someone has rightly said that simplicity is the best policy and well Jacqueline stands true to this thought as she looks lovely in a white kurta

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Simply awesome!

Jacqueline carries every attire with so much ease, and oomph and this picture is proof

Spills the sass in a bodysuit

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Video: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Jacqueline looks gorgeous in this shimmery outfit, and we bet you would not be able to take your eyes off her

Shining like a star

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Jacqueline looks super cute in this white backless dress as she poses in front of a window with a cuter-looking bow on her hair

Girl next door

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Jacqueline gives out retro vibes in a white saree

Desi girl

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Jacqueline wore a plain white coloured tee and looked beautiful as she fed a horse in the picture

Classy in a white tee

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Jacqueline oozes oomph in an all-white attire as she wore a white bralette over white trousers

Stylish in every frame

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Jacqueline loves to stay fit and never misses out on a chance to work out. Look at her meditating in this picture wearing a white frock

Yoga girl

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Priyanka Chopra’s leading men

Click Here