august 14, 2021
Jacqueline Fernandez's love for nature
Jacqueline Fernandez loves animals and especially has a soft spot for horses and this picture is proof of that!
We love how she is relaxing on a bright, sunny day on the grass with her guitar and an adorable baby goat
Jacqueline is not just a fan of horses but also takes major horse-riding lessons during her free time. It’s safe to say that she’s turning into a pro
Her love for the sand and oceans is quite obvious as she is seen looking like a happy daisy at the beach
The island girl is seen admiring the beauty of Sri Lanka, while chilling on the hammock by the ocean
Only Jacqueline Fernandez can make sure that all eyes are on her while she is surrounded by elephants
Jacqueline and her horse is a love story that is too cute for our Instagram feeds!
Yet another picture that proves her love for water bodies, as she is seen pouting in a boat in the most glamorous way possible
It's not only Jacqueline, even the animals seem to reciprocate her love!
She loves the sand and ocean so much that she even celebrated her last birthday there with her close friends!
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla