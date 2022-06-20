Heading 3

Jacqueline Fernandez's trendy hairstyles

JUNE 20, 2022

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Jacqueline looks stunning in this puff bun that she did with her saree look

The puff bun

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Look at the diva slay in this hairstyle that she donned with her bodycon shimmery dress

The one-side hairdo

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

A ponytail can never go wrong and looks perfect on any attire

The single high ponytail

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Jacqueline gives girl next door vibes in this cute hairstyle

The front braid

Video: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Straight hair looks good on any girl, any attire and is perfect for any occasion

The silky straight hair

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

A bun is a great hairstyle for the summer season and is every girl's best friend

The high bun

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Is there any girl who does not like to decorate her hair with flowers? Well, this loose bun decorated with roses is perfect for traditional wear

The flower bun

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Indeed buns can be of several types and this is one of them. It makes Jacqueline look like a retro queen

The retro bun

Jacqueline looks quite different in this neatly done gelled hair which are pulled back

The wet sleek hair

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Yet another simple and most loved hairdo by any girl is this one. Jacqueline looks sexy in this hairstyle

The wavy hair

