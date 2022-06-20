Heading 3
Jacqueline Fernandez's trendy hairstyles
Prerna Verma
JUNE 20, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Jacqueline looks stunning in this puff bun that she did with her saree look
The puff bun
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Look at the diva slay in this hairstyle that she donned with her bodycon shimmery dress
The one-side hairdo
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
A ponytail can never go wrong and looks perfect on any attire
The single high ponytail
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Jacqueline gives girl next door vibes in this cute hairstyle
The front braid
Video: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Straight hair looks good on any girl, any attire and is perfect for any occasion
The silky straight hair
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
A bun is a great hairstyle for the summer season and is every girl's best friend
The high bun
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Is there any girl who does not like to decorate her hair with flowers? Well, this loose bun decorated with roses is perfect for traditional wear
The flower bun
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Indeed buns can be of several types and this is one of them. It makes Jacqueline look like a retro queen
The retro bun
Jacqueline looks quite different in this neatly done gelled hair which are pulled back
The wet sleek hair
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Yet another simple and most loved hairdo by any girl is this one. Jacqueline looks sexy in this hairstyle
The wavy hair
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Pinkvilla Style Icons Kriti to Sara