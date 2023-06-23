Heading 3
Jahnvi Kapoor's Korean Noodles Recipe
Janhvi Kapoor has found a winning recipe by combining gochujang, vegetables, homemade sauce, and nutritious shirataki noodles
Korean Noodle Recipe
The gochujang sauce takes center stage, with Kapoor's homemade version perfectly balancing spiciness, sweetness, and umami for an elevated flavor profile
Gochujang Sauce
By including shirataki noodles, Kapoor's recipe gains nutritional value, as these virtually calorie-free noodles absorb the dish's flavors
Low Carb Noodles
Take these ingredients to prepare the sauce 2 tbsp Gochujang – 1 tsp Korean pepper flakes, 1 tbsp light soy sauce, 1 tsp brown sugar, 1/4 cup water
Ingredients For Sauce
Ingredients For Noodles
Lookout for these ingredients– Shirataki noodles, 1 cup sautéed veggies, chicken sausages, 1 tbsp butter, 5-6 garlic cloves, 2-3 spring onion whites, 2-3 tbsp cream, grated parmesan cheese
Sauté Until Fragrant
Sauté the veggies until fragrant and set them aside. Add the sauce mix to the pan and let it simmer till the oil separates
Add the low-carb noodles in the pan and coat them with the sauce while stirring gently
Coat The Noodles
Add the grated cheese and let it melt over creating a creamy texture on the noodles
Cheese Love
Veggie Fun
Add the veggies back into the pan with noodles and mix well
Garnish the noodles with freshly chopped spring onions and enjoy the party in your mouth!
Voila!
