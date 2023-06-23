Heading 3

 Sugandha Srivastava

Lifestyle

JUNE 22, 2023

Jahnvi Kapoor's Korean Noodles Recipe

Janhvi Kapoor has found a winning recipe by combining gochujang, vegetables, homemade sauce, and nutritious shirataki noodles

Korean Noodle Recipe

Image: Jahnvi Kapoor's Instagram

The gochujang sauce takes center stage, with Kapoor's homemade version perfectly balancing spiciness, sweetness, and umami for an elevated flavor profile

Image: Jahnvi Kapoor's Instagram

Gochujang Sauce

By including shirataki noodles, Kapoor's recipe gains nutritional value, as these virtually calorie-free noodles absorb the dish's flavors

Low Carb Noodles

Image: Jahnvi Kapoor's Instagram

Take these ingredients to prepare the sauce 2 tbsp Gochujang – 1 tsp Korean pepper flakes, 1 tbsp light soy sauce, 1 tsp brown sugar, 1/4 cup water

Ingredients For Sauce

Image: Jahnvi Kapoor's Instagram

Ingredients For Noodles

Image: Jahnvi Kapoor's Instagram

Lookout for these ingredients– Shirataki noodles, 1 cup sautéed veggies, chicken sausages, 1 tbsp butter, 5-6 garlic cloves, 2-3 spring onion whites, 2-3 tbsp cream, grated parmesan cheese

Image: Jahnvi Kapoor's Instagram

Sauté Until Fragrant

Sauté the veggies until fragrant and set them aside. Add the sauce mix to the pan and let it simmer till the oil separates

Add the low-carb noodles in the pan and coat them with the sauce while stirring gently

Coat The Noodles

Image: Jahnvi Kapoor's Instagram

Add the grated cheese and let it melt over creating a creamy texture on the noodles

Cheese Love

Image: Jahnvi Kapoor's Instagram

Veggie Fun

Image: Jahnvi Kapoor's Instagram

Add the veggies back into the pan with noodles and mix well

Image: Jahnvi Kapoor's Instagram

Garnish the noodles with freshly chopped spring onions and enjoy the party in your mouth!

Voila!

