FEB 06, 2023
Jailer-Indian 2:
Upcoming Tamil films
The Tamil film industry is currently producing some quality content that is also commercially viable. Let us take a look at some much-awaited Tamil dramas in 2023
An exciting lineup
Image: IMDb
Image: IMDb
Superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming masala entertainer, Jailer is surely on the waitlist of every cinephile
Jailer
Kamal Haasan is all set to reprise his role as Senapathy in the second installment of the blockbuster drama, Indian 2
Image: IMDb
Indian 2
Image: IMDb
Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan turned out to be a box-office tsunami. Now, the sequel of the period action drama will reach the big screens on 28th April
Ponniyin Selvan 2
After Sardar, Karthi will front the forthcoming thriller titled Japan, which is most likely to hit the silver screens this year
Image: Karthi Instagram
Japan
One of the most talked about films right now is Thalapathy 67 aka Leo. Made under the direction of Lokesh Kanagaraj, the gangster drama will feature Thalapathy Vijay as the lead
Image: IMDb
Leo
Versatile actor Dhanush's lineup includes Arun Matheswaran directorial, Captain Miller. The movie has already created a lot of buzz among the fans
Image: Dhanush Instagram
Captain Miller
Simbu's next Pathu Thala shares the story of an undercover cop, whose safety may be compromised due to a don
Image: IMDb
Pathu Thala
R. Ravikumar's comedy science fiction Ayaalan stars Rakul Preet Singh, Yogi Babu, and Sivakarthikeyan as the core cast
Image: IMDb
Ayaalan
Sivakarthikeyan further has director Madonne Ashwin's Maaveeran in his kitty
Image: IMDb
Maaveeran
