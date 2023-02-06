FEB 06, 2023

Heading 3

Jailer-Indian 2:
Upcoming Tamil films

The Tamil film industry is currently producing some quality content that is also commercially viable. Let us take a look at some much-awaited Tamil dramas in 2023

An exciting lineup

Superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming masala entertainer, Jailer is surely on the waitlist of every cinephile

Jailer

Kamal Haasan is all set to reprise his role as Senapathy in the second installment of the blockbuster drama, Indian 2

Indian 2

Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan turned out to be a box-office tsunami. Now, the sequel of the period action drama will reach the big screens on 28th April

Ponniyin Selvan 2

After Sardar, Karthi will front the forthcoming thriller titled Japan, which is most likely to hit the silver screens this year

Japan

One of the most talked about films right now is Thalapathy 67 aka Leo. Made under the direction of Lokesh Kanagaraj, the gangster drama will feature Thalapathy Vijay as the lead

Leo

Versatile actor Dhanush's lineup includes Arun Matheswaran directorial, Captain Miller. The movie has already created a lot of buzz among the fans

Captain Miller

Simbu's next Pathu Thala shares the story of an undercover cop, whose safety may be compromised due to a don

Pathu Thala

R. Ravikumar's comedy science fiction Ayaalan stars Rakul Preet Singh, Yogi Babu, and Sivakarthikeyan as the core cast

Ayaalan

Sivakarthikeyan further has director Madonne Ashwin's Maaveeran in his kitty

Maaveeran

