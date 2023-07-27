Heading 3

JULY 27, 2023

Janhvi -Ananya: Celebs who are coffee-lovers

The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actor is often seen on coffee dates with her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli while they enjoy some wholesome conversations over a coffee

Anushka Sharma

Image: Anushka Sharma’s Instagram

The Former Miss World often mentions that she needs a coffee in the morning to begin her day

Image: Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram

Priyanka Chopra

The mom-to-be actor wished fans on World Coffee Day while she posed a picture enjoying the drink

Ileana D'Cruz

Image: Ileana D'Cruz’s Insatgarm

The Dhadak actor loves to have cold coffee, especially during the summers, and would step out on coffee dates with her friend

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

Ananya Panday

Image: Ananya Panday’s Instagram

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor often expresses her love for coffee and is often seen sipping it

Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram

Sara Ali Khan

The Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor is often seen taking her coffee to various places be it a gym or airport

Alia Bhatt loves coffee though she would bring variations in it after turning vegan

Alia Bhatt

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

The actor is a coffee lover and often expresses her love for the drink on social media 

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan

Deepika Padukone

Image: Deepika Padukone’s Instagram

Coffee is everyone’s most loved drink, and Deepika Padukone is no exception

Image: Kajol’s Instagram 

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai star has often posted pictures of her sipping the drink 

Kajol

