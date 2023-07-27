Heading 3
Hitarthi Shah
Entertainment
JULY 27, 2023
Janhvi -Ananya: Celebs who are coffee-lovers
The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actor is often seen on coffee dates with her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli while they enjoy some wholesome conversations over a coffee
Anushka Sharma
Image: Anushka Sharma’s Instagram
The Former Miss World often mentions that she needs a coffee in the morning to begin her day
Image: Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram
Priyanka Chopra
The mom-to-be actor wished fans on World Coffee Day while she posed a picture enjoying the drink
Ileana D'Cruz
Image: Ileana D'Cruz’s Insatgarm
The Dhadak actor loves to have cold coffee, especially during the summers, and would step out on coffee dates with her friend
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
Ananya Panday
Image: Ananya Panday’s Instagram
The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor often expresses her love for coffee and is often seen sipping it
Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
Sara Ali Khan
The Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor is often seen taking her coffee to various places be it a gym or airport
Alia Bhatt loves coffee though she would bring variations in it after turning vegan
Alia Bhatt
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
The actor is a coffee lover and often expresses her love for the drink on social media
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan
Deepika Padukone
Image: Deepika Padukone’s Instagram
Coffee is everyone’s most loved drink, and Deepika Padukone is no exception
Image: Kajol’s Instagram
The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai star has often posted pictures of her sipping the drink
Kajol
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.