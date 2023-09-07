Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Entertainment
september 07, 2023
Janhvi-Ananya: Celebs who are water babies
Our dear Momma to Raha loves swimming and beaches are one of her favourite vacation spots. She often posts beautiful swimming shots
Alia Bhatt
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Janhvi looks like a real-life mermaid in this picture. The gorgeous actress is fond of taking dips in pools and beaches and her swimsuits are quite stunning
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Tara jetted off for a relaxing trip to Maldives and is all set to have breakfast in the pool!
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Tara Sutaria
Sara is a wanderlust soul and loves travelling. She never misses an opportunity to cool down at a beach. Oh and her rainbow-colour bikini? Adorable!
Sara Ali Khan
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Ananya Panday
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya Panday is always up for fun and challenges. This picture is proof of how much at peace she feels when she is in water
In this iconic picture, Disha compared herself to a seal and we can’t unsee it! Disha often flaunts her perfect figure in her bikini pictures at beaches
Disha Patani
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
This picture gives us such happy vibes! A chilled glass of watermelon juice and a pool day - can it get any more perfect? Mrunal, you are making us jealous!
Mrunal Thakur
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
This ‘Gehraiyaan’ shoot was absolutely breath-taking (no pun intended). Deepika loves water and chilling on beach sides
Deepika Padukone
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Priyanka Chopra often goes on beach vacations with her family and has the best time. She loves interacting with dolphins
Priyanka Chopra
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Malaika Arora is a fitness enthusiast and loves inspiring her fans. She even indulges in pool workouts along with beau Arjun Kapoor
Malaika Arora
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
