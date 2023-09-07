Heading 3

Entertainment

september 07, 2023

Janhvi-Ananya: Celebs who are water babies

Our dear Momma to Raha loves swimming and beaches are one of her favourite vacation spots. She often posts beautiful swimming shots 

Alia Bhatt

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Janhvi looks like a real-life mermaid in this picture. The gorgeous actress is fond of taking dips in pools and beaches and her swimsuits are quite stunning

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Tara jetted off for a relaxing trip to Maldives and is all set to have breakfast in the pool!

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Tara Sutaria

Sara is a wanderlust soul and loves travelling. She never misses an opportunity to cool down at a beach. Oh and her rainbow-colour bikini? Adorable!

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Ananya Panday

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya Panday is always up for fun and challenges. This picture is proof of how much at peace she feels when she is in water

In this iconic picture, Disha compared herself to a seal and we can’t unsee it! Disha often flaunts her perfect figure in her bikini pictures at beaches

Disha Patani

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

This picture gives us such happy vibes! A chilled glass of watermelon juice and a pool day - can it get any more perfect? Mrunal, you are making us jealous!

Mrunal Thakur

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

This ‘Gehraiyaan’ shoot was absolutely breath-taking (no pun intended). Deepika loves water and chilling on beach sides

Deepika Padukone

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Priyanka Chopra often goes on beach vacations with her family and has the best time. She loves interacting with dolphins

Priyanka Chopra

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Malaika Arora is a fitness enthusiast and loves inspiring her fans. She even indulges in pool workouts along with beau Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

