Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor’s sister bond
Priyakshi Sharma
JUNE 24, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi and Khushi share an extremely close bond with each other. Sharing this photo, Janhvi wrote a witty caption that read, “Fur is faux but our love isn’t.”
The love isn’t ‘faux’
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
In this adorable photo, Janhvi and Khushi can be seen giving flying kisses to each other! Adorable, isn’t it
Flying kisses
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The sisters seldom shy away from posting their goofy pictures together. Take this selfie, for instance
Goofy selfies
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
They are each other’s best travel partners too! A few months back, the Kapoor sisters took off to Dubai for a vacation. Janhvi shared a slew of pics including this on the ‘gram
Travel partners
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi and Khushi look glamourous as they wear pretty pink dresses for the latter’s birthday party. Janhvi captioned the post, “HBD my laddoo baby.”
Birthday shenanigans
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
This photo is from Diwali last year. The sisters decked up in pretty traditional wear and clicked this adorable photo with dad Boney Kapoor
One with Dad
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
This picture of the sisters from last year is another happy memory of both of the together. The love and bonding that they share is clearly visible
Happy memories
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The sisters look amazing in bright ethnic wear. But it’s Janhvi’s caption that totally stole the show. It read, “Days that I don’t annoy my sister are days that are incomplete.”
Shining in desi wear
Big sister Janhvi gives a warm and cozy hug to Khushi on her birthday
A cozy hug
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Video: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi loves annoying her baby sister Khushi, and this adorable video is proof of the same
Just sister things
