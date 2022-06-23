Heading 3

Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor’s sister bond

Priyakshi Sharma

JUNE 24, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi and Khushi share an extremely close bond with each other. Sharing this photo, Janhvi wrote a witty caption that read, “Fur is faux but our love isn’t.”

The love isn’t ‘faux’

In this adorable photo, Janhvi and Khushi can be seen giving flying kisses to each other! Adorable, isn’t it

Flying kisses

The sisters seldom shy away from posting their goofy pictures together. Take this selfie, for instance

Goofy selfies

They are each other’s best travel partners too! A few months back, the Kapoor sisters took off to Dubai for a vacation. Janhvi shared a slew of pics including this on the ‘gram

Travel partners

Janhvi and Khushi look glamourous as they wear pretty pink dresses for the latter’s birthday party. Janhvi captioned the post, “HBD my laddoo baby.”

Birthday shenanigans

This photo is from Diwali last year. The sisters decked up in pretty traditional wear and clicked this adorable photo with dad Boney Kapoor

One with Dad

This picture of the sisters from last year is another happy memory of both of the together. The love and bonding that they share is clearly visible

Happy memories

The sisters look amazing in bright ethnic wear. But it’s Janhvi’s caption that totally stole the show. It read, “Days that I don’t annoy my sister are days that are incomplete.”

Shining in desi wear

Big sister Janhvi gives a warm and cozy hug to Khushi on her birthday

A cozy hug

Janhvi loves annoying her baby sister Khushi, and this adorable video is proof of the same

 Just sister things

