Janhvi and Sara giving BFF goals

10-Nov-2021
Sara took her friend Janhvi ‘back to where it all began’ for her as the girls took a trip to Kedarnath(Credits: Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
The girls made an appearance together on a quiz show hosted by Ranveer Singh(Credits: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram)
They also took a holy trip together to Kedarnath and blessed our feeds with their pictures(Credits: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram)
The girls were seen posing in front of the snow-capped mountains with vermillion on their foreheads, dressed in bomber jackets(Credits: Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Sara posed in an all-black outfit while Janhvi wore a holographic jacket teamed with tie-dye pants as the duo sat on a rock(Credits: Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
The star kids enjoyed a serene time by the lake. Janhvi opted for ethnic wear while Sara was seen dressed in neon(Credits: Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
The girls made the most of their time and took lots of selfies in the cold weather(Credits: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram)
Friends who pray together, stay together! The duo visited all the temples together(Credits: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram)
While Janhvi was spotted wearing a black turtleneck, Sara opted for a white jacket and a grey scarf when they went to offer their prayers(Credits: Shankar Digital Photography)
The duo gave us major friendship goals as Janhvi was seen wearing Sara’s scarf and they posed together with their tour guide(Credits: Saket Bagwari Instagram)
