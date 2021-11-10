Janhvi and Sara giving BFF goals

Entertainment

10-Nov-2021Rishika Shah

Sara took her friend Janhvi ‘back to where it all began’ for her as the girls took a trip to Kedarnath

(Credits: Sara Ali Khan Instagram)

The girls made an appearance together on a quiz show hosted by Ranveer Singh

(Credits: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram)

They also took a holy trip together to Kedarnath and blessed our feeds with their pictures

(Credits: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram)

The girls were seen posing in front of the snow-capped mountains with vermillion on their foreheads, dressed in bomber jackets

(Credits: Sara Ali Khan Instagram)

Sara posed in an all-black outfit while Janhvi wore a holographic jacket teamed with tie-dye pants as the duo sat on a rock

(Credits: Sara Ali Khan Instagram)

The star kids enjoyed a serene time by the lake. Janhvi opted for ethnic wear while Sara was seen dressed in neon

(Credits: Sara Ali Khan Instagram)

The girls made the most of their time and took lots of selfies in the cold weather

(Credits: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram)

Friends who pray together, stay together! The duo visited all the temples together

(Credits: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram)

While Janhvi was spotted wearing a black turtleneck, Sara opted for a white jacket and a grey scarf when they went to offer their prayers

(Credits: Shankar Digital Photography)

The duo gave us major friendship goals as Janhvi was seen wearing Sara’s scarf and they posed together with their tour guide

(Credits: Saket Bagwari Instagram)

thanks for reading 
next:10 Times Katrina Kaif
wore lehengas

Click Here