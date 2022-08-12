Heading 3

Janhvi Kapoor and her love for red

Anjali Sinha

AUGUST 15, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The actress looked beautiful in this shimmery red backless gown

Bold & beautiful

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

We are in love with Janhvi’s simple yet elegant look in the saree

Desi vibes

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She effortlessly carried a risque thigh-high slit gown and looked ravishing

A diva

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The actress looked pretty in a red sequin saree, which she carried with a wavy hairdo

Saree, not sorry

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Classy & chic

Janhvi exuded charm in a sleeveless ball gown and looked like a vision to behold

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She made our hearts skip a beat in this stunning red ensemble

Glam & gorgeous

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi aced this dramatic look in a red dress and we are taking notes!

Ravishing in red

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The diva made heads turn as she slayed in this red bodycon dress

Slay queen

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi took the style game a notch higher as she opted for a cut-out sequin gown

Oo la la

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi donned a backless dress and amped the glam quotient on her vacation

Vacay ready

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Jacqueline Fernandez-inspired hairstyles

Click Here