Janhvi Kapoor
in traditional outfits
Shefali Fernandes
SEPT 22, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Photo: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Icy-spicy
Janhvi Kapoor picked a white Manish Malhotra saree that featured multi-coloured sequin. She wore a slinky halter-style blouse
Photo: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Killing it in green
Janhvi is dressed in the green floral printed saree from the shelves of ace designer Anita Dongre's clothing label
Photo: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Looking like a ray of sunshine
Janhvi's yellow saree from Manish Malhotra came with a sleeveless blouse intricately detailed in white zari in floral patterns
Photo: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Floral power
Janhvi chose the saree from the shelves of Raw Mango and was clubbed with a white sleeveless blouse with a plunging neckline
Photo: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Festive Vibes
Janhvi wore a yellow sari by Manish Malhotra and the blouse came covered in intricate threadwork and featured elbow-length sleeves
Photo: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Dazzling diva
Janhvi wore ivory saree from Manish Malhotra’s collection and teamed it with embellished golden crop blouse that sported golden sequins
Photo: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Red Romance
Janhvi Kapoor turned heads in a red sari by Manish Malhotra and her sleeveless embellished blouse came with a plunging neckline
Photo: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi looked stunning in a gorgeous pink georgette saree by Arpita Mehta and her blouse was decorated with a thread mirror
Pretty in pink
Photo: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Shimmery sequins
Janhvi's lavender sequin saree by Manish Malhotra is an absolute treat to the eyes and wore a bralette-style blouse in the same hue
Photo: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Elegance redefined
Janhvi opted for a green Bandhani saree by Manish Malhotra. She styled it with a velvet green blouse and looked absolutely divine
