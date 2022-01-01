Heading 3

Janhvi Kapoor

in traditional outfits

Shefali Fernandes

SEPT 22, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Photo: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Icy-spicy

Janhvi Kapoor picked a white Manish Malhotra saree that featured multi-coloured sequin. She wore a slinky halter-style blouse

Photo: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Killing it in green

Janhvi is dressed in the green floral printed saree from the shelves of ace designer Anita Dongre's clothing label

Photo: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Looking like a ray of sunshine

Janhvi's yellow saree from Manish Malhotra came with a sleeveless blouse intricately detailed in white zari in floral patterns

Photo: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Floral power

Janhvi chose the saree from the shelves of Raw Mango and was clubbed with a white sleeveless blouse with a plunging neckline

Photo: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Festive Vibes

Janhvi wore a yellow sari by Manish Malhotra and the blouse came covered in intricate threadwork and featured elbow-length sleeves

Photo: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Dazzling diva

Janhvi wore ivory saree from Manish Malhotra’s collection and teamed it with embellished golden crop blouse that sported golden sequins

Photo: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Red Romance

Janhvi Kapoor turned heads in a red sari by Manish Malhotra and her sleeveless embellished blouse came with a plunging neckline

Photo: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi looked stunning in a gorgeous pink georgette saree by Arpita Mehta and her blouse was decorated with a thread mirror

Pretty in pink

Photo: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Shimmery sequins

Janhvi's lavender sequin saree by Manish Malhotra is an absolute treat to the eyes and wore a bralette-style blouse in the same hue

Photo: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Elegance redefined

Janhvi opted for a green Bandhani saree by Manish Malhotra. She styled it with a velvet green blouse and looked absolutely divine

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Shraddha-Siddhanth Kapoor’s sibling love

Click Here