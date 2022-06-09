Heading 3

Janhvi Kapoor-inspired workout

Prerna Verma

JUNE 10, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Pinkvilla

Yoga is one of the best forms of workout and Janhvi includes this in her daily workout regime for a flexible body

Yoga for the mind & soul

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Pinkvilla

Aerial Yoga too is effective to keep your body toned and this picture is proof that Janhvi can do it effortlessly

Aerial Yoga

Video: Janhvi Kapoor Video

Look at Janhvi rock the pilates session with ease

Pilates

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The star maintains that perfect balance as she stretches her legs to work on her leg muscles

That perfect stretch

Video: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Another best form of workout is Zumba. Look at Janhvi rock those dance moves

Zumba

Video: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi looks sexy as she sways on the beats doing belly dancing. We bet you would not be able to take your eyes off her

Belly dancing

Video: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

Never waste a minute when you are on the set. Janhvi indulges in some running in between shoot schedules

Running

Video: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi is a great dancer. She often indulges in dancing which is one of the best forms of workout

Classical dance

It is always a visual treat for the fans to watch her dance and this video is all about grace and workout combined

More dancing

Video: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Video: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor gave us fitness goals in this fun workout video

Extreme workout

