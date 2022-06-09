Heading 3
Janhvi Kapoor-inspired workout
Prerna Verma
JUNE 10, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Pinkvilla
Yoga is one of the best forms of workout and Janhvi includes this in her daily workout regime for a flexible body
Yoga for the mind & soul
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Pinkvilla
Aerial Yoga too is effective to keep your body toned and this picture is proof that Janhvi can do it effortlessly
Aerial Yoga
Video: Janhvi Kapoor Video
Look at Janhvi rock the pilates session with ease
Pilates
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The star maintains that perfect balance as she stretches her legs to work on her leg muscles
That perfect stretch
Video: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Another best form of workout is Zumba. Look at Janhvi rock those dance moves
Zumba
Video: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi looks sexy as she sways on the beats doing belly dancing. We bet you would not be able to take your eyes off her
Belly dancing
Video: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Never waste a minute when you are on the set. Janhvi indulges in some running in between shoot schedules
Running
Video: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi is a great dancer. She often indulges in dancing which is one of the best forms of workout
Classical dance
It is always a visual treat for the fans to watch her dance and this video is all about grace and workout combined
More dancing
Video: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Video: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor gave us fitness goals in this fun workout video
Extreme workout
