 Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

March 09, 2024

Janhvi Kapoor joins Ramcharan's RC16

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has been on a roll lately, bagging prominent roles in pan-Indian projects opposite top South stars

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram 

Janhvi was last seen in a leading role in Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan. She also had cameo appearances in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiyaa and Showtime

Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram 

Last Release

The talented actress has signed yet another high-profile South project apart from Jr NTR's Devara

Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram 

What's New

Janhvi has been officially announced as the female lead in Ram Charans 16th film tentatively titled RC16, marking their first on-screen pairing

 Janhvi in RC16

Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram 

RC16 is a pan-Indian project that will be released across languages

 Pan-India

Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram 

The film will be helmed by director Buchi Babu Sana, known for the hit film Uppena

Director

Image: Vriddhi Cinemas’ Instagram 

Mythri Movie Makers and Vriddhi Cinemas will produce the film  Pushpa director Sukumar is presenting RC16

The Makers

Image: Mythri Movie Makers’ Instagram 

The music for this rural sports drama will be scored by the legendary AR Rahman

Music

Image: Mythri Movie Makers’ Instagram 

The movie reportedly revolves around the rural sport of Kabaddi

 Sports Drama

Image: Vriddhi Cinemas’ Instagram 

 Release Date

Image: Ramcharan's Instagram 

While the film is yet to commence shooting, it is expected to release sometime in 2025

