Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
March 09, 2024
Janhvi Kapoor joins Ramcharan's RC16
Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has been on a roll lately, bagging prominent roles in pan-Indian projects opposite top South stars
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
Janhvi was last seen in a leading role in Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan. She also had cameo appearances in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiyaa and Showtime
Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
Last Release
The talented actress has signed yet another high-profile South project apart from Jr NTR's Devara
Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
What's New
Janhvi has been officially announced as the female lead in Ram Charans 16th film tentatively titled RC16, marking their first on-screen pairing
Janhvi in RC16
Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
RC16 is a pan-Indian project that will be released across languages
Pan-India
Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
The film will be helmed by director Buchi Babu Sana, known for the hit film Uppena
Director
Image: Vriddhi Cinemas’ Instagram
Mythri Movie Makers and Vriddhi Cinemas will produce the film Pushpa director Sukumar is presenting RC16
The Makers
Image: Mythri Movie Makers’ Instagram
The music for this rural sports drama will be scored by the legendary AR Rahman
Music
Image: Mythri Movie Makers’ Instagram
The movie reportedly revolves around the rural sport of Kabaddi
Sports Drama
Image: Vriddhi Cinemas’ Instagram
Release Date
Image: Ramcharan's Instagram
While the film is yet to commence shooting, it is expected to release sometime in 2025
