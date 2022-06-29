Heading 3
Janhvi Kapoor’s off-duty looks
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She looked radiant and gorgeous as she donned this cute floral dress with a thigh-high slit during her trip to Berlin
Floral dress
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi wore a colour-coordinated outfit as she donned a blue crop-top on top of her dark blue denim pants
Blue on blue
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She slayed in neutral tones as she donned a white cropped top and a pair of beige trousers as she enjoyed the scenic beauty of Ooty
Rocking it with neutrals
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
When in doubt, go back to basics, just like Janhvi did. She styled a white bralette top with a pair of blue denim pants. Her messy hair elevated the look further
Back to basics
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Here, the actress is seen pulling off an all-black look with a dress, jacket, and knee-high boots as she explores the streets of Los Angeles
All-black
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Pretty dress can be a go-to off-duty look as proven by Kapoor in this photo. She looks breathtaking in an off-duty blue dress
Blue ruffle dress
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi rocks causal winter wear as she dons a white sweat shirt, blue denim pants, brown boots, and a blue shawl
Keep it casual
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Here, Janhvi wore a cropped hoodie with a pair of black shorts as she enjoyed playing in a fountain in New York
Crops and shorts
Take inspiration from Janhvi to pull off yet another off-duty look in the winters
Winter chic
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Image: Pinkvilla
Janhvi blends style and comfort like a pro as she dons an oversized white hoodie with black shorts and a pair of white sneakers
Oversized hoodie
