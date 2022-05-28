Entertainment

Prerna Verma

MAY 29, 2022

Janhvi Kapoor’s gym wear

Funky neon

Image: Pinkvilla

Janhvi looked stunning in neon green hot shorts that she paired with white spaghetti top

Casual black tracks

Image: Pinkvilla

Take cues from Janhvi’s casual black tracks with a yellow stripe on both the sides that she paired with a white tee for your next gym visit

Janhvi paired her white crop top with beige joggers and white flip flops for her gym session

Image: Pinkvilla

Beauty in white

Janhvi wore an orange sports bra that she paired with blue shorts and layered with a light blue jacket

Sexy in athleisure

Image: Pinkvilla

Image: Pinkvilla

The smiling beauty

Janhvi had a bright smile on her face as she walked out of her gym wearing a purple sports bra over purple shorts

Image: Pinkvilla

Eye-catchy neon

Janhvi sported an all neon orange athleisure. She wore an orange coloured sports bra over neon orange tights

Image: Pinkvilla

Janhvi’s physique looked perfect in this black coloured crop top that she paired with black shorts as she walked out of her gym

Black athleisure

Image: Pinkvilla

Janhvi upped her gym fashion with this attire. She wore a light blue coloured bodycon sports bra over white shorts

Raising temperatures in white

Image: Pinkvilla

Winter friendly gym attire

Janhvi wore a pink hoodie that she paired with white shorts for her gym visit

Image: Pinkvilla

Janhvi looks stunning in this gym outfit of hers and oozes oomph in shorts and bralette

Gym fashion

