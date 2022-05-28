Entertainment
Janhvi Kapoor’s gym wear
Funky neon
Image: Pinkvilla
Janhvi looked stunning in neon green hot shorts that she paired with white spaghetti top
Casual black tracks
Image: Pinkvilla
Take cues from Janhvi’s casual black tracks with a yellow stripe on both the sides that she paired with a white tee for your next gym visit
Janhvi paired her white crop top with beige joggers and white flip flops for her gym session
Image: Pinkvilla
Beauty in white
Janhvi wore an orange sports bra that she paired with blue shorts and layered with a light blue jacket
Sexy in athleisure
Image: Pinkvilla
Image: Pinkvilla
The smiling beauty
Janhvi had a bright smile on her face as she walked out of her gym wearing a purple sports bra over purple shorts
Image: Pinkvilla
Eye-catchy neon
Janhvi sported an all neon orange athleisure. She wore an orange coloured sports bra over neon orange tights
Image: Pinkvilla
Janhvi’s physique looked perfect in this black coloured crop top that she paired with black shorts as she walked out of her gym
Black athleisure
Image: Pinkvilla
Janhvi upped her gym fashion with this attire. She wore a light blue coloured bodycon sports bra over white shorts
Raising temperatures in white
Image: Pinkvilla
Winter friendly gym attire
Janhvi wore a pink hoodie that she paired with white shorts for her gym visit
Image: Pinkvilla
Janhvi looks stunning in this gym outfit of hers and oozes oomph in shorts and bralette
Gym fashion
