Janhvi Kapoor’s love for blue

Priyakshi Sharma

JULY 21, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi wore this indigo-coloured indo-western outfit during GoodLuck Jerry promotions. She captioned the photo, ‘shades of cool #GoodLuckJerry’

‘Shades of cool’

Video: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Here, the actress looks smashing as she dons a blue corset top with white vertical stripes. She combined the top with a pair of ripped denims

Corset top and denims

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi looks extremely gorgeous in this light blue cut-out gown. It also has a thigh-high slit gown

Cut-out gown

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The actress wore this body-hugging blue crop-top and a high-waisted denim pants

Chic casual

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Another time when Janhvi was seen donning a blue crop-top

Blue crop top

Video: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

In this hilarious video shared by Janhvi, she wore this blue top with a knot detailing in the front

Janhvi loves drama

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi rocks the curly hair look as she dons a printed blue kurta and clicks a selfie in the sunlight

Blue floral kurta

Video: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The young actress raised the temperature as she shared this boomerang donning a blue swimwear and wrapper on her Instagram space

Diva vibes

Janhvi looks adorable in this photo. She donned a blingy powder-blue tube top with off-white trousers

Blue bling

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Take cues from Janhvi on how to rock a pastel-coloured ruffle gown this summer, just like she has in this photo

Ruffle dress

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi is a sight to behold as she rocks this absolutely pretty off-shoulder gown, filled with ruffle detailing

Off-shoulder gown

