Heading 3
Janhvi Kapoor’s love for blue
Priyakshi Sharma
JULY 21, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi wore this indigo-coloured indo-western outfit during GoodLuck Jerry promotions. She captioned the photo, ‘shades of cool #GoodLuckJerry’
‘Shades of cool’
Video: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Here, the actress looks smashing as she dons a blue corset top with white vertical stripes. She combined the top with a pair of ripped denims
Corset top and denims
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi looks extremely gorgeous in this light blue cut-out gown. It also has a thigh-high slit gown
Cut-out gown
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The actress wore this body-hugging blue crop-top and a high-waisted denim pants
Chic casual
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Another time when Janhvi was seen donning a blue crop-top
Blue crop top
Video: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
In this hilarious video shared by Janhvi, she wore this blue top with a knot detailing in the front
Janhvi loves drama
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi rocks the curly hair look as she dons a printed blue kurta and clicks a selfie in the sunlight
Blue floral kurta
Video: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The young actress raised the temperature as she shared this boomerang donning a blue swimwear and wrapper on her Instagram space
Diva vibes
Janhvi looks adorable in this photo. She donned a blingy powder-blue tube top with off-white trousers
Blue bling
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Take cues from Janhvi on how to rock a pastel-coloured ruffle gown this summer, just like she has in this photo
Ruffle dress
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi is a sight to behold as she rocks this absolutely pretty off-shoulder gown, filled with ruffle detailing
Off-shoulder gown
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Ranveer and Deepika's US diaries