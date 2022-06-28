Heading 3
Janhvi Kapoor’s love for sarees
Priyakshi Sharma
JUNE 28, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor exudes grace and charm in this beautiful floral-printed green saree. She accessorized the look with a pair of statement earrings
In floral green
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
This year, Janhvi went to Tirupati temple on her birthday. The actress chose a stunning green and pink brocade saree for the special day. She kept her makeup subtle
Saree for Tirupati temple
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The actress looks pretty in this yellow monochrome saree designed by Manish Malhotra. The blouse with yellow and white embroidery elevates the look further
Yellow beauty
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The Roohi actress is a sight to behold in this pink and red floral printed organza saree
‘Gulaabi’
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi looks resplendent as she channels the inner ‘50s heroine in her with this sheer pastel-pink Manish Malhotra saree
‘50s mood
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi wore this gorgeous yellow and orange saree for Onam
Onam saree
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
In this photo too, we see Janhvi wearing a yellow saree with an embellished blouse for Diwali. She looked pretty with her blow-dried hair and glamorous makeup look
Diwali glam
Janhvi looks resplendent in this blingy red saree and sleeveless blouse. She wittily captioned the post, “Saree dreams coming true #sarinotsorry”
‘Saree dreams’
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The Goodluck Jerry actress looks like the stuff of dreams in this picture-perfect pink saree. She captioned the post, “Can I live in a saree forever?”
Picture-perfect pink
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi makes a case for bling with this unmatchable purple saree, yet again by Manish Malhotra
Purple bling
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Ranbir Kapoor’s ethnic style