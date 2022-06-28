Heading 3

Janhvi Kapoor’s love for sarees

Priyakshi Sharma

JUNE 28, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

Janhvi Kapoor exudes grace and charm in this beautiful floral-printed green saree. She accessorized the look with a pair of statement earrings

In floral green

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

This year, Janhvi went to Tirupati temple on her birthday. The actress chose a stunning green and pink brocade saree for the special day. She kept her makeup subtle

Saree for Tirupati temple

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The actress looks pretty in this yellow monochrome saree designed by Manish Malhotra. The blouse with yellow and white embroidery elevates the look further

Yellow beauty

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The Roohi actress is a sight to behold in this pink and red floral printed organza saree

‘Gulaabi’

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi looks resplendent as she channels the inner ‘50s heroine in her with this sheer pastel-pink Manish Malhotra saree

‘50s mood

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi wore this gorgeous yellow and orange saree for Onam

 Onam saree

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

In this photo too, we see Janhvi wearing a yellow saree with an embellished blouse for Diwali. She looked pretty with her blow-dried hair and glamorous makeup look

Diwali glam

Janhvi looks resplendent in this blingy red saree and sleeveless blouse. She wittily captioned the post, “Saree dreams coming true #sarinotsorry”

‘Saree dreams’

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The Goodluck Jerry actress looks like the stuff of dreams in this picture-perfect pink saree. She captioned the post, “Can I live in a saree forever?”

Picture-perfect pink

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi makes a case for bling with this unmatchable purple saree, yet again by Manish Malhotra

Purple bling

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Ranbir Kapoor’s ethnic style

Click Here