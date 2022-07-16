Heading 3

Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan: Gen Z BFFs

Prerna Verma

JULY 17, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara and Janhvi share a great bond together and it was quite evident in the second episode of Koffee With Karan where they spilled a lot of beans

The divas

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

They say friends that travel together, stay together. Well, Sara and Janhvi have travelled together and we are sure that they are going to stay together

Kedarnath travel

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Look at the beautiful view and these two posing right in front of the gorgeous snow-clad mountains. Isn’t it a visual treat for the eyes?

The posers in the mountains

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara and Janhvi not only travelled together but also made sure to enjoy each and every moment

The travel buddies

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

We all know that Sara is a nature lover and never hesitates in taking her trekking trips from time to time. During her Kedarnath visit, even Janhvi accompanied her and they posed in front of a waterfall

You, me and waterfall

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Janhvi and Sara look stunning in their blingy outfits and look happy in each other's company

The dazzle queens

Video: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara and Janhvi may be competitors, but that does not stop them from doing several things together and this also includes working out together

Working out & supporting

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi and Sara went to seek blessings at the Kedarnath temple. This picture shows their happiness after a successful darshan

A successful trip

Sara and Janhvi’s faces are glowing in this picture as they happily posed together

The glowing faces

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara and Janhvi both believe in comfort over style while travelling and this picture is proof

The trackpant buddies

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Ranveer and Deepika's US diaries

Click Here