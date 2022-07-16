Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan: Gen Z BFFs

Sara and Janhvi share a great bond together and it was quite evident in the second episode of Koffee With Karan where they spilled a lot of beans
The divas
They say friends that travel together, stay together. Well, Sara and Janhvi have travelled together and we are sure that they are going to stay together
Kedarnath travel
Look at the beautiful view and these two posing right in front of the gorgeous snow-clad mountains. Isn’t it a visual treat for the eyes?
The posers in the mountains
Sara and Janhvi not only travelled together but also made sure to enjoy each and every moment
The travel buddies
We all know that Sara is a nature lover and never hesitates in taking her trekking trips from time to time. During her Kedarnath visit, even Janhvi accompanied her and they posed in front of a waterfall
You, me and waterfall
Janhvi and Sara look stunning in their blingy outfits and look happy in each other's company
The dazzle queens
Sara and Janhvi may be competitors, but that does not stop them from doing several things together and this also includes working out together
Working out & supporting
Janhvi and Sara went to seek blessings at the Kedarnath temple. This picture shows their happiness after a successful darshan
A successful trip
Sara and Janhvi’s faces are glowing in this picture as they happily posed together
The glowing faces
Sara and Janhvi both believe in comfort over style while travelling and this picture is proof
The trackpant buddies
