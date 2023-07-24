Heading 3
Hitarthi Shah
Entertainment
JULY 24, 2023
Janhvi Kapoor's films to watch
Janhvi Kapoor is an Indian actress who appears in Hindi films
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
Janhvi hails from a filmy background and is the daughter of late actor Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, who is a film producer
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
Family Background
Janhvi's debut film in 2018, was a remake of the Marathi film Sairat and did well at the box office
Dhadak
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
The film is a biography of Gunjan Saxena, a female Indian Air Force pilot who was a part of the Kargil War. The film got an OTT release on Netflix
Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
Roohi
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
Janhvi later explored a new genre of horror comedy. The film also has a social message while the film got mixed reviews
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
Mili
Janhvi stunned everyone with her performance in the film and is a must-watch. It is a Malayalam remake while the film is a survival thriller
Janhvi proves to be a promising actor after spectacular performances in every film and this film is no exception. The film has many twists and keeps you hooked till the end
Good Luck Jerry
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
Janhvi tried her hand at a horror film in Ghost Stories but it didn't go well with the audience
Ghost Stories
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
Bawaal
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
Janhvi’s new release Bawaal with Varun Dhawan went for OTT release on Amazon Prime and has been loved by audience and is a must watch
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
Janhvi is set to make her Telugu debut with Koratala Siva's Devara opposite Jr NTR
Workfront
