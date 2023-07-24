Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Entertainment

JULY 24, 2023

Janhvi Kapoor's films to watch

Janhvi Kapoor is an Indian actress who appears in Hindi films

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

Janhvi hails from a filmy background and is the daughter of late actor Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, who is a film producer

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

Family Background

Janhvi's debut film in 2018, was a remake of the Marathi film Sairat and did well at the box office

Dhadak

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

The film is a biography of Gunjan Saxena, a female Indian Air Force pilot who was a part of the Kargil War. The film got an OTT release on Netflix

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

Roohi

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

Janhvi later explored a new genre of horror comedy. The film also has a social message while the film got mixed reviews

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

Mili

Janhvi stunned everyone with her performance in the film and is a must-watch. It is a Malayalam remake while the film is a survival thriller

Janhvi proves to be a promising actor after spectacular performances in every film and this film is no exception. The film has many twists and keeps you hooked till the end

Good Luck Jerry

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

Janhvi tried her hand at a horror film in Ghost Stories but it didn't go well with the audience

Ghost Stories

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

Bawaal

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

Janhvi’s new release Bawaal with Varun Dhawan went for OTT release on Amazon Prime and has been loved by audience and is a must watch

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

Janhvi is set to make her Telugu debut with Koratala Siva's Devara opposite Jr NTR

Workfront

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here