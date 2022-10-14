Heading 3

Janhvi Kapoor’s stylish 

GYM PANTS

Prerna Verma

OCT 14, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Pinkvilla

Lime green shorts

Janhvi looks stylish in these lime-green shorts which she paired with a white coloured t-back

Image: Pinkvilla

Black joggers with yellow stripes

A pair of joggers can never go wrong when you want to be both comfortable and stylish

Image: Pinkvilla

Cream joggers

Take cues from Janhvi Kapoor on how to style your joggers. The actress has paired it with a crop top

Image: Pinkvilla

Black tights

Black tights are a must-have in every girl's wardrobe and it indeed looks fab on Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Pinkvilla

Janhvi looks sexy in these blue-coloured shorts which she paired with an orange sports bra

Blue shorts look

Image: Pinkvilla

Purple co-cord shorts set

Janhvi has paired this purple sports bra with purple shorts flaunting her toned legs and midriff

Image: Pinkvilla

Neon

Janhvi stands out in this neon orange coloured gym tights

Image: Pinkvilla

Netted gym shorts

Janhvi sure knows how to add oomph to her gym attire. Look at these black netted shorts

Image: Pinkvilla

Pink ankle-length tights

What is too many for a girl? Here’s Janhvi flaunting yet another variety of her gym pants

Image: Pinkvilla

Stylish flare pants

These pants with stripes and flared bottom not only looks stylish but also looks comfortable

