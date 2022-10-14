Janhvi Kapoor’s stylish
GYM PANTS
Prerna Verma
OCT 14, 2022
Lime green shorts
Janhvi looks stylish in these lime-green shorts which she paired with a white coloured t-back
Black joggers with yellow stripes
A pair of joggers can never go wrong when you want to be both comfortable and stylish
Cream joggers
Take cues from Janhvi Kapoor on how to style your joggers. The actress has paired it with a crop top
Black tights
Black tights are a must-have in every girl's wardrobe and it indeed looks fab on Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi looks sexy in these blue-coloured shorts which she paired with an orange sports bra
Blue shorts look
Purple co-cord shorts set
Janhvi has paired this purple sports bra with purple shorts flaunting her toned legs and midriff
Neon
Janhvi stands out in this neon orange coloured gym tights
Netted gym shorts
Janhvi sure knows how to add oomph to her gym attire. Look at these black netted shorts
Pink ankle-length tights
What is too many for a girl? Here’s Janhvi flaunting yet another variety of her gym pants
Stylish flare pants
These pants with stripes and flared bottom not only looks stylish but also looks comfortable
